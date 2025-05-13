GIA Gemkit Brings Gem Science To Any Classroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free online introduction to gemology from the Gemological Institute of America

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young students anywhere in the world can now experience the wonder of gems and minerals with GemKitTM by GemKids®, an online treasure trove of information and activities from GIA®, the Gemological Institute of America, the 90-year-old global leader in gem and jewelry education. This no-cost, exciting program is packed with engaging lesson plans, hands-on activities, and a binge-worthy animated video series that bring the world of gems to life! The best part? It fits right into any earth science curriculum like a perfect puzzle piece! Educators can mix and match lessons or dive into the whole program - all at their own pace. It's flexible, fun, and totally classroom or homeschool-friendly.

For over 20 years, GemKids has been igniting the imaginations of curious students with hands-on gemological adventures at the GIA global headquarters campus in Carlsbad, CA. With more schools seeking high-quality, accessible digital learning opportunities, this one-of-a-kind program is stepping up with free, self-guided, and standards-aligned unit plans that make it easy for teachers to bring the sparkling science of gems into their classrooms, no matter where they are.

GemKit includes free unit plans for grades four to six backed by GIA experts and vetted by experienced teachers to bring a unique, engaging learning experience to students in earth science and gems. Each lesson plan complements Next Generation Science Standards with hands-on activities, videos, and worksheets. Educators can conveniently access everything they need to get started, online, at any time.

Fourth grade teacher at Tri-City Christian School in Vista, California, Melissa Muché, shared,“This field trip [to GIA] was by far a favorite of all (students, parents and teachers) this year! I have looked at the GemKit program, and I am amazed at how it integrates subject matter and covers many fourth-grade standards across the board.”

GIA Chief Learning Officer Cathryn Ramirez said,“By bringing the wonder of gems and minerals into the digital classroom, we're helping students connect science with real-world fascination - and giving educators a flexible, engaging tool they can use in a traditional classroom or a homeschool setting.” Ramirez added,“GemKit represents a powerful step forward in making gemology education accessible, inspiring and fun for young learners everywhere.”

GIA invites educators, parents, gem and jewelry professionals, and those interested to explore GemKit by GemKids and discover all the program has to offer, including hands-on activities for all ages!

GemKit by GemKids TM launched in early April 2025

About GIA

An independent nonprofit organization, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), established in 1931, is recognized as the world's foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading SystemTM which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism. Visit .

