Sudan breaks all connections with UAE
(MENAFN) Sudan has ended diplomatic connections with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) because of the Gulf nation’s claimed backing for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the armed party involved in a prolonged conflict inside the country with Sudan’s military.
An announcement that was published on Tuesday, Minister of defense Yassin Ibrahim blamed the UAE of breaking Sudanese authority by giving weapons to its “local agent” the RSF, which Khartoum blames for recent drone attacks on deck Sudan and other kinds of assault.
The minister proclaimed after an urgent meeting led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan “The [Sudanese Security and Defense] Council decided to declare the United Arab Emirates a state of aggression, sever diplomatic relations with it, and withdraw the Sudanese embassy and consulate general.”
