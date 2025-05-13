K'taka BJP To Take Out Tiranga Yatra To Express Support For Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 13 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit will take out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 15 in Bengaluru and organise events across the state to express support for Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces to counter terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Shivamogga district party office on Tuesday, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "Following Operation Sindoor, BJP President J.P. Nadda has issued a call for Tiranga Yatras across all states in the country. Under the theme "Citizens for National Security," the aim is to express support for Operation Sindoor and solidarity with the Indian Army."

"A Tiranga Yatra will be held in Bengaluru on May 15. Retired soldiers, their family members, farmers, doctors, engineers, professionals from various fields, and people from all walks of life will take part," he added.

On the same day, events will also be held in major districts like Mangaluru and Belagavi, he said.

On May 16, programmes will be organised in Shivamogga and other district centres, BJP leader Vijayendra added.

"From May 18 to 23, Tiranga Yatras will be conducted in taluk centres across Karnataka. The goal is to boost the morale of Indian soldiers," he said.

Talking about criticism by the Congress over ceasefire between India and Pakistan, BJP leader Vijayendra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has clarified that the ceasefire declaration is not permanent. Congress leaders must understand this."

He also criticised Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders for making casual remarks following the Operation Sindoor ceasefire.

He objected to Priyank Kharge's comments suggesting that Prime Minister Modi had surrendered to US President Donald Trump.

BJP leader Vijayendra emphasised that ceasefire is a matter of national policy and said that every Indian must stand with the armed forces.

He said the Prime Minister has taken steps to end all confusion surrounding the ceasefire issue.

He added that Pakistan, frightened by India's response, sought help from the US, which is worth noting.

"The Prime Minister has clearly said that if any adverse incident occurs, we will not sit idle -- it will be considered an act of war and we will respond accordingly," he said.

BJP leader Vijayendra recalled that since Independence, Kashmir has witnessed worst of the terrorist violence.

"Following the Pahalgam attack, there was nationwide sentiment that terrorists should be eradicated and that Pakistan, which supports terrorism, must be given a strong response. Prime Minister Modi took a bold decision and launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorists at their roots and teach Pakistan a fitting lesson," he said.

He praised the Operation Sindoor, saying that it even involved crossing into Pakistan and targeting terrorist camps there.

Speaking on the ceasefire, Vijayendra reiterated that in his recent speech, the Prime Minister made it clear that the ceasefire is not permanent.

He added that if Pakistan launches any terrorist attack in the future, it will be treated as a declaration of war.

"The Prime Minister has also sent a message that water and blood cannot flow together -- a clear signal to both Pakistan and the international community," he said.

District BJP president N.K. Jagadish, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC Dhananjay Sarji, former MLC S. Rudregowda, district BJP general secretary M.B. Harikrishna, district spokesperson S.S. Jyoti Prakash, district media chief K.V. Annappa, and co-convener Chandrashekar S. were present.