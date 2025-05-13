Parker Avery Named Blue Yonder Global Retail Partner Of The Year

Award recognizes Parker Avery's exceptional partner success in delivering meaningful client transformation

- Clay Parnell, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer goods consulting and analytics firm, announced today that it has been named the Global Retail Partner of the Year by Blue Yonder. The award was presented at Blue Yonder's annual user conference, ICON, recognizing exceptional partner success over the past year.Winning partners enhance Blue Yonder's market reach, support the development and delivery of innovation, and accelerate joint customers' efforts to digitally transform their supply chains . The Parker Avery Group was recognized by Blue Yonder for its achievements, particularly the numerous successful retail collaborations that have occurred over the past year and continue to grow due to the partnership.“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both teams, and we are honored to be recognized by Blue Yonder as its Global Retail Partner of the Year,” said Clay Parnell, CEO of The Parker Avery Group.“It reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven solutions for the retail industry. We look forward to building on this momentum as we help retailers navigate transformation and achieve meaningful business outcomes,” continued Parnell."Our partners offer market-leading thought leadership, deliver cutting-edge technological solutions, and ensure successful implementations , allowing our customers to accelerate time-to-value and enhance their business processes,” said Webb Armentrout, corporate vice president and general manager, Global Partners, Blue Yonder. "As a technology company, we rely on a strong partner ecosystem to help us support our customers on their digital transformation journey. The Parker Avery Group is core to this mission, so we are excited to have them among this year's winners!”To learn more about Blue Yonder's partners, visit blueyonder/partners.The Parker Avery Group transforms retail and consumer brand challenges into measurable, sustainable improvements. The company's roster of clients includes many of the world's most prominent retail and consumer brands.To learn more about The Parker Avery Group, please visit .

