Iraqi Premier, Arab League Chief Discuss Preparations For Saturday's Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani discussed on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit preparations for the Arab Summit due in Baghdad on Saturday.
The prime minister's media office said in a statement that the two sides, who held a meeting in the Iraqi capital today, affirmed keenness on "the summit success in a manner that will mirror Iraq's Arab and regional status, contribute to realizing the Arab peoples' hopes and aspirations."
Abul-Gheit and Sudani touched on Iraq's role in proposing solutions to resolve modern-time issues, the official statement, affirming that the top-level conference would be held amid sensitive conditions in the region.
The official statement quoted Sudani as calling for enhancing the Arab League task mechanisms and pan-Arab partnerships for addressing economic, environmental and development and cooperation to tackle security issues of common concern.
Baghdad hosts on Saturday the 34th regular Arab Summit and the fifth edition of the Arab Development Summit. (end)
