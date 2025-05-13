Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraqi Premier, Arab League Chief Discuss Preparations For Saturday's Summit


2025-05-13 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani discussed on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit preparations for the Arab Summit due in Baghdad on Saturday.
The prime minister's media office said in a statement that the two sides, who held a meeting in the Iraqi capital today, affirmed keenness on "the summit success in a manner that will mirror Iraq's Arab and regional status, contribute to realizing the Arab peoples' hopes and aspirations."
Abul-Gheit and Sudani touched on Iraq's role in proposing solutions to resolve modern-time issues, the official statement, affirming that the top-level conference would be held amid sensitive conditions in the region.
The official statement quoted Sudani as calling for enhancing the Arab League task mechanisms and pan-Arab partnerships for addressing economic, environmental and development and cooperation to tackle security issues of common concern.
Baghdad hosts on Saturday the 34th regular Arab Summit and the fifth edition of the Arab Development Summit. (end)
ahh


MENAFN13052025000071011013ID1109541983

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search