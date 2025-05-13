FRP Rebar Market Worth $1.19 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "FRP Rebar Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Basalt Fiber), Resin Type (Vinyl Ester, Epoxy, Other Resin Types), Diameter (< 10 mm, 10–20 mm, > 20 mm), Surface Treatment (Sand Coated, Ribbed, Others), Tensile Strength (Low strength (500 MPa), Medium Strength (500-1000 MPa), High Strength (> 1000 MPa)), Application (Highway, Bridges, & Buildings, Marine Structure & Waterfront, Water Treatment Plants, Other Applications), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" , FRP rebar market is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030 from USD 0.69 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030.

One of the major drivers of the FRP rebar industry is its high corrosion resistance, which provides a substantial improvement in the strength and longevity of concrete structures in hostile environments like marine, coastal, and chemically aggressive conditions. FRP does not rust, unlike steel, lowering maintenance expenses and increasing infrastructure service life. In addition, its lightweight makes transportation and installation less complicated and more economical, and its high tensile strength and non-conductivity qualify it for unique uses such as tunnels, powerhouses, and hospitals. The market is also driven by the global movement toward green construction and carbon footprint reduction, with the backing of stringent environmental policies and green building codes. Growing investment in infrastructure modernization, particularly in aging bridges, highways, and water management systems, coupled with continuous technological breakthroughs and growing awareness of FRP's long-term economic and structural advantages, are all contributing toward its increased adoption in different construction fields.

Browse in-depth TOC on "FRP Rebar Market"

120 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages

Glass fiber segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The glass fiber segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of the FRP rebar market during the forecast period because of its cost-saving nature, high strength-to-weight ratio, and corrosion resistance, rendering it a perfect substitute for conventional steel in most applications. It provides an optimum balance between performance and price, which is highly appealing for large-scale infrastructure and business construction projects. Additionally, improvements in glass fiber production technology have enhanced its mechanical properties and longevity, boosting its popularity in marine, transportation, and residential markets. Its widespread availability and applicability to standard construction practices further reinforce its rapid adoption and forecasted market expansion.

Epoxy resin segment accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in the FRP rebar market

Epoxy resin accounted for the second-largest share of the FRP rebar market in 2024 due to its high mechanical strength, adhesive properties, and chemical and water resistance, which render it capable of a vast majority of structural uses. It is capable of creating strong concrete bonds and gives a boost in general reinforcement durability, especially in chemically aggressive environments like marine and industrial environments. Although vinyl ester resin performs best for extremely aggressive conditions, epoxy is an economical and commonly used option in most infrastructure development projects, earning it its notable market share.

Medium tensile strength is expected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Medium tensile strength FRP rebar will register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period based on its cost-effective yet balanced performance and suitability for numerous general construction purposes. It provides adequate strength for most residential, commercial, and light infrastructure developments without the higher material expense of high tensile strength types. As demand increases for low-cost, corrosion-resistant reinforcing in mid-sized construction, particularly in developing nations, medium tensile strength rebar offers an economical solution that satisfies both economic and structural considerations, fueling its consistent market expansion.

< 10 mm diameter segment to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the FRP rebar market during the forecast period

The < 10mm segment of the FRP rebar market will register the second-highest CAGR due to its increasing use in smaller-scale construction applications, including residential buildings, sidewalks, and small infrastructure applications, where the need for reinforcement is comparatively low. These small-diameter rebars are best suited to applications where lightweight and corrosion-resistant reinforcement is needed, especially in areas with harsh environmental conditions. With the changing landscape of the construction sector, where more durable and sustainable materials are becoming the norm, the <10 mm diameter segment is gaining from the increasing usage of FRP in low-cost yet strong applications in low-scale concrete structures. The surge in global construction activities and the increasing adoption of FRP in non-conventional applications are also fueling the growth of this segment at a fast pace.

The ribbed surface treatment segment to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the FRP rebar market during the forecast period

The ribbed surface treatment segment will register the second-highest CAGR in the FRP rebar market during the forecast period because it has increased bonding strength with concrete, enhancing the overall performance of reinforced structures. The ribbed structure offers greater mechanical grip between the rebar and the concrete, enhancing the effectiveness of the reinforcement in arresting slippage and enhancing structural integrity. This treatment is especially significant in use where bond strength is paramount, like high-load-bearing or seismic-resistant buildings. With an increased need for durable and long-lasting infrastructure, ribbed surface treatment is increasingly favored due to its capability to ensure outstanding performance under regular as well as harsh environments, leading to the widespread use of this in the FRP rebar market.

Middle East & Africa accounted for the fourth-largest share of the FRP rebar market in terms of value and volume

The Middle East & Africa region accounted for the fourth-largest share of the FRP rebar market in 2024 due to several factors. One major reason is the region's extreme environmental conditions, which create a high demand for corrosion-resistant materials like FRP. In particular, harsh climates, especially in coastal and industrial areas, lead to significant corrosion of conventional steel rebar. As a result, there is a strong preference for the durability and resistance to salt water and high temperatures that FRP offers.

Additionally, ongoing investments in infrastructure construction, especially within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, are driving the adoption of FRP rebar. This includes the development of structures such as bridges, highways, and marine facilities. The growing focus on sustainable and durable building materials further contributes to the increasing market share of FRP rebar in this region.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Dextra Group (Thailand), Pultron Composites (New Zealand), Pultrall Inc. (Canada), Schöck Bauteile GmbH (Germany), Sireg S.P.A. (Italy), Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar (US), Neuvokas Corporation (US), Röchling Group (Germany), Armastek (Russia), TUF Bar (Canada), ARC Insulations & Insulator Ltd. (India), Jindal Advanced Materials (India), SKD Composites (India), Galen Composites (Russia), and ICSC (Saudi Arabia).

