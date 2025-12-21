Regulator Orders Korean Air To Revise Mileage Plan In Asiana Merger

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Dec 22 (IANS) The antitrust regulator said on Monday it has instructed the country's flag carrier Korean Air to revise its mileage integration plan as part of its merger with Asiana Airlines.

Korean Air has been notified to submit a more detailed plan within one month, including measures for the use of bonus seats and seat upgrade services, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the plan approved in September, Asiana customers will be able to use the mileage they have accumulated for 10 years after Asiana ceases operations, maintaining its current value without needing to take additional action.

Flight-earned mileage can be used at a 1:1 ratio for Korean Air tickets and upgrades, while mileage earned through partners, such as credit card spending or hotel programs, will convert at a 1:0.82 ratio. Customers may also opt to convert their Asiana mileage entirely into Korean Air mileage.

"Mileage integration is a matter of nationwide interest, and the plan must meet public expectations," the FTC said in a press release on Monday, adding that the revised plan should be carefully reviewed to ensure it ultimately satisfies all airline consumers.

The commission said the latest order aims to provide practical options for customers to actively use their mileage, especially since a significant portion of mileage could otherwise expire.

The 1:1 conversion rate for flight-earned mileage is reportedly not considered problematic.

In November 2020, Korean Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines, and the acquisition was finalised in December 2024 following a years-long review process by international competition authorities.

Asiana Airlines is currently operated as a Korean Air subsidiary. The companies are undergoing organisational, personnel and branding integration, which is expected to last over a year.

