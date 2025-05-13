403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moldova Targets EU Membership by 2028
(MENAFN) Moldova's President Maia Sandu has set a goal for her country to join the European Union by 2028, despite increasing opposition to her pro-Western stance.
Since taking office in 2020, Sandu, a strong critic of Russia, has pushed for EU and NATO membership, with Moldova achieving EU candidate status in 2022 alongside Ukraine. Sandu was re-elected in a contentious runoff election last year and has since intensified efforts to accelerate the accession process.
In a recent interview with a broadcaster, Sandu outlined her timeline for Moldova’s EU integration. She stated that negotiations should be finalized by the end of 2027, with the aim for all EU member states to ratify the agreements by 2028.
“By 2028, we expect every EU member state to have ratified our agreements. That way we will complete the process by the end of the current European Commission’s mandate,” Sandu Remarked.
The European Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, will hold office from December 2024 to December 2029.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas remarked last month that Moldova’s accession timeline depends on the speed of reforms in the country and unanimous approval from all 27 EU members.
Sandu's policies have faced increasing criticism within Moldova. Recently, thousands of protesters gathered in Chisinau to voice their concerns over the nation’s economic direction and the government's handling of opposition voices.
Since taking office in 2020, Sandu, a strong critic of Russia, has pushed for EU and NATO membership, with Moldova achieving EU candidate status in 2022 alongside Ukraine. Sandu was re-elected in a contentious runoff election last year and has since intensified efforts to accelerate the accession process.
In a recent interview with a broadcaster, Sandu outlined her timeline for Moldova’s EU integration. She stated that negotiations should be finalized by the end of 2027, with the aim for all EU member states to ratify the agreements by 2028.
“By 2028, we expect every EU member state to have ratified our agreements. That way we will complete the process by the end of the current European Commission’s mandate,” Sandu Remarked.
The European Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, will hold office from December 2024 to December 2029.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas remarked last month that Moldova’s accession timeline depends on the speed of reforms in the country and unanimous approval from all 27 EU members.
Sandu's policies have faced increasing criticism within Moldova. Recently, thousands of protesters gathered in Chisinau to voice their concerns over the nation’s economic direction and the government's handling of opposition voices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment