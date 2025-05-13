Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Prepares Legal Move to Bypass Hungary on Russia Sanctions

EU Prepares Legal Move to Bypass Hungary on Russia Sanctions


2025-05-13 05:45:26
(MENAFN) In an effort to sidestep Hungary’s ongoing resistance, the European Commission is reportedly preparing to redefine the legal framing of its anti-Russian sanctions, a media outlet has revealed, citing five anonymous sources.

Current EU sanctions against Russia—imposed due to the conflict in Ukraine—must be unanimously extended every six months. The current term concludes at the end of July. Hungary argues the measures are more damaging to the European Union than to Moscow and has obstructed several significant decisions related to Ukraine. Although it hasn't officially vetoed any sanctions, Budapest has often used the threat of a veto to extract political concessions.

According to the report, the Commission’s plan would involve reclassifying the sanctions to allow them to pass through qualified majority voting instead of requiring full consensus. This might include labeling the sanctions as capital controls or trade policies, or presenting them as unilateral actions. For instance, frozen Russian assets within the EU could be officially treated as a Belgian initiative, given that Belgium holds a large share of those assets.

“We are all focused on Plan A,” remarked one of the officials. “But there are discussions on the legal basis of alternative options.”

MENAFN13052025000045017169ID1109541715

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search