Suspect Gets Arrested in Alleged Arson Attack at Starmer’s Residence
(MENAFN) A 21-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday in relation to a string of suspected arson incidents, one of which involved a blaze at a residence linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
According to the Metropolitan Police, the individual was arrested on suspicion of committing arson with the intent to endanger life. He is currently being held as authorities continue their inquiries.
Because the case involves a prominent public figure, the investigation is being handled by the Metropolitan Police’s Counterterrorism Command.
The arrest comes after three recent fire-related events in north London. Emergency crews were dispatched at 1:35 a.m. local time (0035 GMT) on Monday after reports of a fire at the entrance of a home in Kentish Town. The residence, believed to be owned by Starmer and rented out, sustained damage. No one was injured in the incident.
Starmer previously resided at the property before relocating to 10 Downing Street after the Labour Party’s general election win last year.
