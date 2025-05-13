Sahm App Version 2.0 Introduces Dark Mode And Major Feature Upgrades To Empower Users



Concept Stocks : Themed investment ideas to help users track trends and sector movements in U.S. markets at a glance.

Smart Search : A redesigned search experience offering faster, more accurate results based on trading behavior.

Real-Time Stock Comments : Live discussion threads where over a million investors exchange ideas, market insights, and strategies. Refreshed News Layout : An improved interface for browsing financial newsclearer, more structured, and easier to navigate.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach newswire - 12 May 2025 -, the premier all-in-one trading platform trusted by over one million users, has launched, marking its most significant upgrade to date. The release introduces an array of powerful features, led by the highly requestedDesigned in response to community feedback,offers improved visibility in low-light settings while reducing eye straindelivering a smoother, more comfortable trading experience. With vibrant, high-contrast interactive elements, users can now enjoy a bold new interface. The feature can be enabled in Sahm App Version 2.0 via, where users can choose Light, Dark, or follow their device's system settings.But Version 2.0 goes far beyond aesthetics. With over, the update transforms Sahm App into a smarter, faster, and more connected trading platform. Key enhancements include:, General Manager of Sahm Capital, shared: 'At Sahm, we put our users at the center of everything we do. Version 2.0 is not just an updateit's our statement of intent. We're giving every investor smarter tools, faster access, and a better way to trade with confidence.'With a refined design and community-driven features,reinforces its mission to be the most intuitive and trusted trading platform in the region.For more information, visit:Developed by Sahm Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Sahm App is a trading platform tailored for investors in Saudi Arabia. It provides seamless access to both the Saudi and U.S. markets within a secure, regulated environment. With its intuitive interface and advanced investment tools, the app has quickly become one of the top three in the Free Finance category on Google Play, with more than one million users.

Sahm Capital

Sahm Capital, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to provide Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, and Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business services (license no. 22251-25). As the first fintech-driven financial company to achieve full CMA licensing, Sahm Capital has established itself as the fastest-growing member of the Saudi Exchange, leveraging proprietary technology and innovative financial solutions to deliver seamless, one-stop financial services. For more information, visit:







