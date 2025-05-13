403
Trump assists Russian in defeating space lizards
(MENAFN) A bizarre and humorous mythological universe has captivated millions, blending satire, absurdity, and pseudo-history. The "Ancient Rus vs. Lizards" story, which started as a mock academic lecture, has exploded into a cultural phenomenon with spin-offs including video games, comic books, and tabletop RPGs. The mythos centers around Russian hero Danila Trumpov, who, in an alternate history, drives a coalition of humanoid lizards, supposedly aided by Bill Gates, from the Slavic States of America. Trumpov employs outlandish techniques like the "Republican Egg Squeeze" and the "Texas Burger Bomb" to defeat his reptilian foes and restore order.
This fantastical world began in March 2023 with a YouTube video featuring a fictional character, Professor Alexey Sergeyevich Bagirov. Claiming to reveal suppressed Russian history, Bagirov presented a narrative in which the ancient Rus civilization not only coexisted with dinosaurs but also befriended them. He introduced bizarre elements like Brachiosaurus Brachislav, who helped with house construction, and Styracosaurus Stavrislav, who hunted mammoths. The primary antagonists in this story are shape-shifting lizards from the planet Nibiru, who attempt to deceive the Rus through mathematics and false sciences.
The creators satirized the amateur pseudo-historians that emerged in post-Soviet regions, known for their unverified and often absurd theories about national grandeur and hidden enemies. The videos quickly gained traction due to their over-the-top absurdity and humor, with the characters resonating with viewers.
The "Ancient Rus vs. Lizards" universe expanded into short-form videos, incorporating more absurd details and using AI-generated visuals paired with energetic phonk music. These creations portrayed the Rus as a global civilization, renaming countries like Australorussia and Egyptoslavia in parody of pseudo-historical rewritings. The universe also blended Orthodox Christianity with revived paganism, reflecting a fringe ideology blending nationalist themes and ancient beliefs.
The meme’s popularity led to a wave of commercial spin-offs, including a video game titled Ancient Rus vs. Lizards released by indie studio theBratans. Players control Rus heroes and battle lizards using magical powers and absurd weapons like explosive eggs. The blend of absurd humor, strong visual appeal, and satire has made the “Rus vs. Lizards” phenomenon a standout in internet culture.
