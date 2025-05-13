Schneider Electric Showcases The Future Of Energy Intelligence With One Digital Grid Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Grid Innovation Days in Milan offer a hands-on opportunity to experience the power and potential of the One Digital Grid PlatformAvailable in 2025, the Platform equips utilities with the foundation needed to navigate modern energy challengesDelivers a complete ecosystem of solutions, leveraging AI to deliver generational advances in Planning & Asset Management, Operations & Resiliency and Flexibility & Customer Engagement

Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is revolutionizing grid operations with its launch of the One Digital Grid Platform, an integrated and AI-powered platform built to deliver a more flexible, resilient, and simplified grid. As the central showcase of Schneider's Digital Grid Innovation Days in Milan this week, this platform provides the data and technical foundation to integrate independent software solutions, enabling utilities to accelerate grid modernization and deliver cleaner, more affordable energy while benefitting from lower total cost of ownership.

One Digital Grid Platform: The Foundation for a Simpler, More Resilient, Flexible and Secure Grid

Many utilities rely on outdated grid systems without the scalability, automation and integration needed to keep pace with growing electricity demand, more extreme weather events and the rapid expansion of distributed energy resources (DERs) such as rooftop solar, EV charging and battery storage.

The One Digital Grid Platform provides the interoperable solution utilities need to accelerate modernization, improve reliability and lower costs by integrating mission-critical software into a secure and scalable ecosystem. The Platform enables real-time insights, predictive analytics and automation to drive efficiency and resiliency across the grid, reduce outages by up to 40%, decrease DER interconnection timelines and decrease application deployment time by 60%. Schneider's One Digital Grid Platform will be available to utilities later this year for immediate implementation.

With over 30 years of domain expertise and a proven product portfolio, Schneider Electric has been at the forefront of grid modernization, solving complex technology challenges for utilities worldwide. Its industry-leading solutions form an interoperable network that sets industry standards. As the energy landscape evolves, Schneider Electric continues to drive innovation by addressing the growing demands of a digital-first grid ecosystem.

Hands-on experience for EMEA and APAC markets

From 12 – 15 May in Milan, Schneider Electric is convening forward-thinking minds from EMEA and APAC to explore bold solutions for a more resilient , efficient , and sustainable energy future. Digital Grid Innovation Days 2025 invites leaders, innovators, and experts to explore the latest advancements in energy, sustainability, and digital transformation. And the One Digital Grid Platform, launched in the United States at Distributech in Dallas in March, will take center stage.

Event highlights include:

. Visionary Keynotes – Hear from global thought leaders driving the future of grid innovation and digital transformation.

. Expert Panels & Breakout Sessions – Engage in dynamic discussions on critical topics such as:

. AI-powered energy management

. Accelerating net-zero transitions

. Unlocking value from digital grid technologies

. Interactive Demos & Networking – Discover real-world applications, exchange ideas with peers, and connect with Schneider Electric's ecosystem of technology and deployment partners.

The full agenda can be found here:

A Holistic Approach to Grid Modernization

The One Digital Grid Platform leverages an innovative hybrid cloud architecture, addressing three core use cases to helping utilities navigate today's challenges while preparing for the future:



Grid Planning & Asset Management – Helping utilities optimize infrastructure investments by integrating advanced design, validation and data management tools. This ensures long-term grid reliability while reducing capital and operational costs.

Grid Operations & Resiliency – Providing real-time and go-forward awareness by leveraging operational and third-party data and utilizing first-party predictive analytics and advanced solutions from industry leaders, like AiDASH , to deeply understand climate risk. These capabilities improve disaster response, maximize efficiency and enhance grid flexibility, even during extreme weather events. Grid Flexibility & Customer Engagement – Empowering utilities to seamlessly integrate DERs while enhancing customer experiences. The platform supports a more dynamic, consumer-driven energy ecosystem by streamlining interoperability with solutions from partners and enabling greater prosumer participation.

The One Digital Grid Platform is built to innovate alongside the energy industry, providing utilities with the flexibility and security needed to adapt to emerging challenges. Leveraging Microsoft Azure, the Platform ensures seamless, end-to-end connectivity while enabling interoperability with external systems for rapid insights and enriched operational capabilities. Its robust, multi-layered cybersecurity measures protect critical infrastructure from evolving threats, while plug-and-play integration simplifies the deployment of new technologies, accelerating time to value.

“The future of grid management demands a holistic, data-driven approach prioritizing resiliency, efficiency and flexibility. With the One Digital Grid Platform, utilities can reduce the complexity of the grid, improve reliability, reduce outages and integrate DERs to meet increased energy demand,” said Ruben Llanes, CEO of Digital Grid, Schneider Electric.“By providing an open, modular and AI-powered architecture that connects solutions across the entire grid lifecycle-from planning and operations to customer engagement-we help utilities build a more dynamic energy infrastructure tailored to their and their customers' ever-evolving needs.”

With its comprehensive, intelligent and secure approach to grid management, Schneider Electric is helping utilities modernize faster, operate more efficiently and transition toward a cleaner, more affordable energy future

To learn more about the One Digital Grid Platform, please visit

A Vision for the Future

Schneider Electric's strategic partnerships drive advancements in automated grid intelligence, situational awareness. These partnerships enable innovative solutions that enhance grid modernization efforts, ensuring a smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure.

As part of this effort, Schneider Electric has joined the EPRI , an organization that conducts research and development to improve the energy industry and their global initiative to solve growing demand for data centers. This collaboration focuses on creating flexible data center architecture and demand response programs that enable faster interconnection to the grid. By partnering with utilities and data center providers, Schneider Electric brings deep domain expertise to help overcome capacity bottlenecks while ensuring sustainable growth in digital infrastructure.

“Economic and technological growth is dependent on our ability to deliver energy reliably, securely and affordably. By fostering collaboration across the industry,” said Philippe Arsonneau, SVP Infrastructures Segment at Schneider Electric,“we are addressing key challenges like data center grid-capacity constraints. At Schneider Electric, we remain committed to driving innovation that enables a smarter, more sustainable grid for generations to come.”

