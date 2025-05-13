Ensuring Telecom Continuity: Leagend Rolls Out Battery Remote Monitoring Solution

leagend battery remote monitoring solution

leagend SOLUTIONS

telecommunications industry

leagend announced its Battery Remote Monitoring Solution, engineered to meet the exacting demands of the telecommunications industry.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend announced its Battery Remote Monitoring Solution, engineered to meet the exacting demands of the telecommunications industry, where uninterrupted power to base stations is critical for network reliability and customer experience.This Battery Remote Monitoring Solution provides real-time visibility into the health and performance of backup batteries at telecom base stations, delivering predictive maintenance, intelligent alerts, and seamless integration with existing network-management systems. By tackling key pain points-lack of transparency, insufficient warning, high upkeep costs, and scattered data-this solution empowers operators to maximize uptime, extend battery lifespan, and lower total cost of ownership.Telecom Challenges and Industry ContextTelecom base stations rely on high-capacity batteries (VRLA, NiCd, Li-ion) to maintain service during grid outages, yet traditional manual inspections and periodic servicing leave operators blind to rapidly developing failures.As 5G rollout drives up power consumption, many sites face space and thermal-management constraints when expanding legacy lead-acid systems, fueling a shift toward lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries for higher energy density and safety.However, nearly 25% fewer telecom backup batteries were procured in 2022 due to raw-material cost spikes, underscoring the need for solutions that extend existing fleet life and optimize capital deployment.Overview- Comprehensive Data Acquisition: Captures voltage, current, temperature, internal resistance, SoC and SoH per string, enabling granular insight into battery performance.- Flexible Connectivity: Supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RS-485/Modbus for seamless data transmission from urban centers to remote towers.- Intelligent Early-Warning: Applies analytics to forecast degradation and issue alerts for anomalies-overheating, overcharge, deep discharge.- Predictive Maintenance & Lifespan Extension: Uses trend analysis to optimize charge/discharge regimes, reducing premature replacements.- Data Visualization & Reporting: Delivers web- and app-based dashboards with historical trending, exportable reports and SCADA-system compatibility for unified network monitoring.Key Benefits for Telecom Operators-Maximized Network Uptime: Early detection of battery issues cuts unexpected outages, ensuring continuous service delivery.- Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Remote diagnostics slash site-visit frequency and spare-part turnover, delivering savings in maintenance budgets.- Extended Asset Life: Real-time adjustment of operating parameters can extend battery useful life, deferring CAPEX on new deployments.- Scalable Multi-Site Management: Centralized platform lets engineers oversee thousands of cells across all regions from a single pane of glass.- Enhanced Sustainability: By reducing battery replacements and leveraging longer-life chemistries, operators lower the carbon footprints associated with manufacturing and disposal.Industry ImpactWith deployments already underway at major carriers, leagend Battery Remote Monitoring Solution is set to become a cornerstone of modern telecom-power infrastructure, aligning with industry trends toward IoT-enabled energy management and virtual-power-plant integration for frequency regulation. By addressing the most critical operational challenges, this solution helps telecom providers deliver seamless connectivity and prepare for the next wave of network densification and edge computing.About leagend SOLUTIONSFounded in 2014, leagend SOLUTIONS has been specializing in battery technologies, testing, monitoring, and management systems for more than 10 years. With a global service network and a decade of R&D investment, leagend delivers precision, safety, and low-energy-consumption solutions across telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy, and industrial sectors.

Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN LEAGEND OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

+86 755 8282 1859

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.