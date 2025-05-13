Centrotherm Clean Solutions Becomes Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

Main office and production plant in Blaubeuren

The Busch Group, announces that its brand centrotherm clean solutions will become part of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

MAULBURG/BLAUBEUREN, GERMANY, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Busch Group, one of the largest vacuum solution providers worldwide, announces that its brand centrotherm clean solutions will become part of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions . Effective September 2025, the gas abatement systems for the semiconductor industry previously offered under this brand will be integrated into the Pfeiffer portfolio and be available under this name in the future, uniting the two members of the global Busch Group.

Cutting-edge fab solutions from a trusted brand

By consolidating the product portfolio of centrotherm clean solutions under a single, unified brand, customers will benefit from the convenience of sourcing high-quality vacuum solutions for the semiconductor industry and related sectors from a one-stop, trusted supplier.

Within the Group, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions is the renowned brand for high and ultra-high vacuum, providing innovative, cutting-edge solutions for demanding applications in research and development, analytics, industry, and semiconductor. Sami Busch, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group, states:“Bringing our product portfolio for the semiconductor industry together under our strong and well-established brand Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions further streamlines our product offering. This enhances our ability to serve semiconductor and related industries with high-quality end-to-end solutions – not only for vacuum generation but also for related critical applications such as leak detection or contamination management. This step underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to our customers worldwide.”

Comprehensive portfolio for the semiconductor market

Busch acquired centrotherm clean solutions in 2023, implementing its industry-leading gas abatement expertise into its broader portfolio. The products now being integrated into the Pfeiffer brand are primarily used in the semiconductor industry but also, for example, in the production of MEMS, LEDs, solar cells, and flat panel displays. The offering comprises standardized gas abatement systems as well as individual customized systems and overall environmental solutions.

All 350 centrotherm clean solutions employees will retain their positions and contracts, ensuring stability for both staff as well as customers while at the same time guaranteeing continued expertise, seamless service, and uninterrupted availability. The main office and production plant for abatement systems will remain in Blaubeuren in Baden-Württemberg.



Dr Fabian Fahlbusch

Busch Vacuum Solutions

+49 7622 6813379

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.