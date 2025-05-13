Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Affirms Continued Military Support For Ukraine

2025-05-13 04:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Italian government confirmed that it will continue providing military support to Ukraine until peace is achieved between Moscow and Kyiv.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in statements broadcast by the AKI news agency that Italy will send the eleventh package of military aid to Kyiv, after the signing of the agreement between Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto.
He added that until peace is achieved, Italy must support Ukraine, noting that lifting sanctions on Russia will only be possible with concrete guarantees from Moscow to end the Ukrainian crisis.

