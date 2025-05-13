403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Affirms Continued Military Support For Ukraine
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Italian government confirmed that it will continue providing military support to Ukraine until peace is achieved between Moscow and Kyiv.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in statements broadcast by the AKI news agency that Italy will send the eleventh package of military aid to Kyiv, after the signing of the agreement between Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto.
He added that until peace is achieved, Italy must support Ukraine, noting that lifting sanctions on Russia will only be possible with concrete guarantees from Moscow to end the Ukrainian crisis.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in statements broadcast by the AKI news agency that Italy will send the eleventh package of military aid to Kyiv, after the signing of the agreement between Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto.
He added that until peace is achieved, Italy must support Ukraine, noting that lifting sanctions on Russia will only be possible with concrete guarantees from Moscow to end the Ukrainian crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment