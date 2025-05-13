403
Italy, Greece Confirm Commitment to Global Peace
(MENAFN) Italy and Greece have reiterated their commitment to a ceasefire in Gaza and emphasized the importance of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In a joint declaration issued on Monday, following a bilateral meeting in Rome, the two nations expressed their firm stance on the issue.
They stated, "We reconfirm our support for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon and for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian State living side by side with Israel in peace and security."
In the context of ongoing diplomatic initiatives to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Italy and Greece also reiterated their support for Ukraine.
They expressed their dedication to “efforts to bring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible and for Ukraine’s security, sovereignty and independence.”
Further strengthening their diplomatic ties, the two countries committed to enhancing their cooperation within both the European Union and NATO.
Additionally, they signed agreements to bolster collaboration in a variety of sectors, including the economy, trade, infrastructure, sports, culture, and energy.
