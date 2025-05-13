403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French government denies Macron cocaine allegations
(MENAFN) The French government has firmly denied allegations that President Emmanuel Macron had cocaine with him during a recent visit to Ukraine, following a viral video that triggered widespread speculation online.
The footage shows Macron, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, sitting on a train to Kiev. At the beginning of the video, Macron appears to discreetly remove a crumpled white item from the table and slip it into his pocket while smiling. Some viewers claimed it resembled a packet of cocaine. Merz is also seen covering an object that social media users suggested looked like a cocaine spoon.
The video quickly spread across social media, prompting rumors that the leaders might have been using drugs during their official trip.
In response, the Elysee Palace issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that the item Macron handled was simply a tissue. “When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs,” the post read, accusing “France’s enemies” of spreading falsehoods and calling for vigilance against such manipulation.
Though many acknowledged that the item looked like a tissue, skeptics questioned why the French government didn’t address whether drugs were present overall. Others speculated that the image shared by the Elysee appeared digitally altered, and pointed to Macron’s seemingly odd behavior, with some suggesting he looked “stoned.”
No official explanation was given regarding the object Chancellor Merz appeared to conceal. While some media reports speculated it might have been a coffee stirrer or toothpick, many online insisted it resembled a snuff spoon used for inhaling powdered substances.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked the incident, implying Western leaders were under the influence while making serious decisions in Ukraine. She referred to the trio as “a Frenchman, an Englishman, and a German” who “got stoned,” alluding to a dark twist on a classic joke. Zakharova further accused them of dragging Ukrainian President Zelensky into another “hellish” scheme to undermine peace efforts.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, also weighed in, stating that if the claims were true, they “explain a lot” about recent Western proposals regarding Ukraine.
The footage shows Macron, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, sitting on a train to Kiev. At the beginning of the video, Macron appears to discreetly remove a crumpled white item from the table and slip it into his pocket while smiling. Some viewers claimed it resembled a packet of cocaine. Merz is also seen covering an object that social media users suggested looked like a cocaine spoon.
The video quickly spread across social media, prompting rumors that the leaders might have been using drugs during their official trip.
In response, the Elysee Palace issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), clarifying that the item Macron handled was simply a tissue. “When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs,” the post read, accusing “France’s enemies” of spreading falsehoods and calling for vigilance against such manipulation.
Though many acknowledged that the item looked like a tissue, skeptics questioned why the French government didn’t address whether drugs were present overall. Others speculated that the image shared by the Elysee appeared digitally altered, and pointed to Macron’s seemingly odd behavior, with some suggesting he looked “stoned.”
No official explanation was given regarding the object Chancellor Merz appeared to conceal. While some media reports speculated it might have been a coffee stirrer or toothpick, many online insisted it resembled a snuff spoon used for inhaling powdered substances.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked the incident, implying Western leaders were under the influence while making serious decisions in Ukraine. She referred to the trio as “a Frenchman, an Englishman, and a German” who “got stoned,” alluding to a dark twist on a classic joke. Zakharova further accused them of dragging Ukrainian President Zelensky into another “hellish” scheme to undermine peace efforts.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, also weighed in, stating that if the claims were true, they “explain a lot” about recent Western proposals regarding Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment