Moldova Hopes of EU Membership by 2028
(MENAFN) Moldovan Leader Maia Sandu has expressed her hope that the country could officially join the European Union by 2028, even as resistance to her pro-European stance intensifies.
Since taking office in 2020, Sandu—an outspoken opponent of Russian influence—has pushed for Moldova to align more closely with the West, seeking membership in both the EU and NATO.
The nation, once part of the Soviet Union, achieved candidate status for EU accession in 2022, alongside Ukraine. Sandu was re-elected in a disputed runoff last year and has since intensified efforts to fast-track the country's EU integration.
During a conversation on Monday with a national broadcaster, Sandu outlined her goal of finalizing negotiations with the EU by the end of 2027.
She stated, "By 2028, we expect every EU member state to have ratified our agreements. That way we will complete the process by the end of the current European Commission’s mandate."
This timeline aligns with the term of the current Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, which spans from December 2024 through December 2029.
Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, noted in April that the feasibility of Moldova joining by 2028 hinges on two critical factors: the pace at which the nation implements internal reforms and the full endorsement of all 27 EU member countries.
