The Perfume Shop Partners With Legacy Cheer And Dance For Allstar Cheer And Dance National Championships

The Perfume Shop Sponsors Legacy Cheer and Dance at Live Your Legacy National Championships

- Aly Calvo, Co-Founder Legacy Cheer and DanceBIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Perfume Shop is proud to announce its exciting sponsorship of Legacy Cheer and Dance's highly anticipated Live Your Legacy Allstar Cheer and Dance National Championships, taking place June 7-8, 2025, at the bp pulse LIVE Arena and NEC in Birmingham. This thrilling event will bring together approximately 15,000 athletes, coaches, and spectators for two days of high-energy cheerleading and dance competition with unforgettable moments.As the presenting partner of the“Get Ready With Me” area, The Perfume Shop is creating a vibrant space where the predominantly female athletes aged 4 to 24 will be inspired to feel confident and empowered in their special moments. This exclusive zone will feature encouraging messages, fun vanity mirrors for pre-show finishing touches, and a sensory experience filled with The Perfume Shop's fragrance samples to enhance the athletes' pre-competition rituals. There will also be fun, interactive elements, including a photo moment. The activation is designed to boost positivity and create lasting memories that go beyond the scoresheet.Aly Calvo, Co-Founder of Legacy Cheer and Dance, shared,“Because our competitors at Legacy Cheer and Dance are 97% female, and we are known for making our events about so much more than just a team ranking, the memory-making component of what we do for these influential leaders is quite special. The Perfume Shop as a presenting partner for Legacy was really the most natural extension of why we do what we do, and we are thrilled to partner with them to build up the confidence of this generation while we have a lot of fun.”Karen Harris, Customer Director at The Perfume Shop, added,“We're really excited to be working with Andrea, Aly and the team at Legacy Cheer and Dance. Perfume is a powerful finishing touch, that can set you up with the confidence you need every day. It's about so much more than what these young people see in the mirror, it's about how they feel in that moment with the people they love, making memories together. Scent and memory is so closely linked, it made sense for The Perfume Shop to partner with Legacy and we can't wait to help everyone find their perfect perfume.”The Live Your Legacy Allstar Cheer and Dance National Championships is open to the public. Fans and spectators can purchase tickets now to join in the fun .For sponsorship inquiries, please contact: ..., FAO: Alice Robinson.About Legacy Cheer and DanceLegacy Cheer and Dance is a leading UK-based Allstar Cheerleading and Dance event producer with the higher purpose of Building Leaders for Life. Founded by former University of Texas cheerleaders and twins, Aly Calvo and Andrea Kulberg, Legacy is empowering young athletes through competitive cheerleading and dance across the UK. Currently in it's eleventh season, Legacy is now opening it's doors to select sponsors for the first time.About The Perfume ShopThe Perfume Shop is the UK's largest specialist fragrance retailer with over 210 shops nationwide, selling all major designer fragrance brands at value for money prices.The Perfume Shop also gives its customers that little bit more:FREE gift wrap service available in storeFREE impartial perfume adviceFREE Rewards Club Membership to earn Perfume Points every time you spendMedia and Sponsorship Contact: Legacy Cheer and Dance, Alice RobinsonInstagram: @legacycheeranddanceWebsite:

Alice Robinson

Legacy Cheer and Dance

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

TikTok

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.