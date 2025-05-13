403
Kremlin publishes update on suggested Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has reiterated Russia's readiness to resume direct peace talks with Ukraine, emphasizing Moscow's serious commitment to reaching a lasting resolution to the conflict. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russia seeks genuine diplomacy to address the underlying causes of the crisis and secure long-term peace.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine the chance to restart negotiations without preconditions in Istanbul, Türkiye, a process that Ukraine had walked away from in 2022. However, Ukraine, supported by several European countries, has insisted that Russia agree to a ceasefire first as a condition for talks. US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s proposal for unconditional talks. In response, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed he would meet Putin in Türkiye on Thursday but reiterated that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire to pave the way for negotiations.
Peskov stated that Moscow remains committed to resuming direct talks without any preconditions, stressing that Russia’s goal is a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. The proposal has received support from many global leaders, including those from former Soviet republics and BRICS countries. Additionally, Peskov noted that Trump had called on Ukraine to join the talks without delay, and emphasized Türkiye’s readiness to facilitate the discussions.
While Moscow has expressed openness to a ceasefire, it raised concerns about the possibility of Ukraine using a pause to reorganize its military forces. Russia has also demanded that all Western arms deliveries to Ukraine cease during any ceasefire.
