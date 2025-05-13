Pingproperties Selects Yardi To Streamline Real Estate Operations
"We are excited to partner with Yardi as we take this important step toward internal optimisation," said Roel Van Grinsven, CFO at PingProperties. "With a fully integrated real estate software platform, we can finally bridge our internal communication gaps and gain the insights we need to better serve our clients."
"Yardi is proud to support PingProperties in this digital transformation journey," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi®. "Together, we're enabling a more connected, data-driven approach to real estate investment management."
About PingProperties
PingProperties is an investment management organisation that adds sustainable value to buildings and neighbourhoods, and by doing so creates high-value ESG investments for the future. It invests in stranded assets or assets suitable for conversion and transforms these investments to give them a sustainable future in keeping with its ESG ambitions. For more information, visit pingproperties .
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit href="" rel="nofollow" c .
