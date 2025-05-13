Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Interior Affairs, Tech Executives Discuss Cooperation For Smart Security System


2025-05-13 02:11:13
QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Interior Affairs H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Ben Schaffer, founder of Unplugged Performance; and Lorenzo Lumassi, Vice President of Services Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Dell Technologies, yesterday.
The Minister of State also met with Jordi Botifoll, Regional Vice President for Southern Europe, Turkiye, the Middle East, and Africa at Palo Alto Networks.
During the meetings, they discussed ways of cooperating with leading American companies in advanced technology, which will contribute to supporting the Ministry of Interior's efforts to develop a smart security system and enhance the comprehensive digital transformation process.

