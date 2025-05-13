Qatar, Switzerland Discuss Cooperation In Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater met with State Secretary for Education, Research, and Innovation of the Swiss Confederation H E Dr. Martina Hirayama, on the sidelines of the latter's visit to Qatar. The meeting discussed aspects of mutual cooperation in the fields of education, scientific research, and technical and vocational education, as well as ways to enhance and develop this cooperation through educational grant initiatives and the exchange of expertise at the scientific and technical levels.