Qatar Affirms Commitment To Establishing Nuclear Weapons-Free Middle East Zone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Qatar participated in the Third Meeting of the 2025 Action Committee of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, held in Amman.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Ambassador of Qatar to Jordan H E Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.

In his address to the meeting, the Ambassador affirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction, considering this a pivotal step towards enhancing collective and regional security. He explained that progress towards establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone must be based on inclusive participation by all states in the region and subjecting their nuclear activities to the comprehensive IAEA safeguards system, thus enhancing transparency and accountability.