Global Huntington's Disease Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The market for Huntington's disease has seen a sharp increase in recent years. It is estimated to grow from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.1%. This growth in the historic period has been largely shaped by increasing awareness about chronic diseases, government awareness programs, initiatives to spread knowledge about Huntington's disease, a growing elderly population, and expanded research on genetic disorders.

Is the Huntington's Disease Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

But the surge in the Huntington's disease market is not expected to slow down any time soon. Projections indicate that the market could expand to $1.07 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.8%. The factors likely to influence this growth include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increased public awareness about the disease, growing healthcare expenditure, investments in research and development, and an uptick in clinical research activities. Furthermore, trends within the forecast period such as the adoption of novel drugs, emergence of new technologies, and the demand for advanced products are expected to fuel the market growth.

So, what's driving the growth of the Huntington's disease market?

It's the rising prevalence of neurological disorders. These disorders affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, leading to symptoms such as movement disorders, coordination problems, sensory or cognitive impairments. The increase in neurological disorders is typically associated with factors such as aging populations, environmental toxins, lifestyle changes, improved diagnostic capabilities, and genetic predispositions, which can identify more cases. Hence, the increasing occurrence of these disorders is expected to push the growth of the Huntington's disease market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Huntington's Disease Market?

The huntington's disease market is populated by major companies including Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc, Ipsen S.A., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, H. Lundbeck A/S, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Annexon Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp., Vaccinex Inc., SOM Biotech S.L., Alterity Therapeutics Limited, and Medesis pharma SA.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Huntington's Disease Market?

Companies in the Huntington's disease space are focusing on innovative solutions. These include developing oral small molecule drugs designed to treat symptoms and slow disease progression. Such an example is PTC Therapeutics Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, which received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration USFDA for its PTC518 program aimed at treating Huntington's disease in September 2024.

How Is The Huntington's Disease Market Segmented?

This market report segments the Huntington's disease market as follows:

Treatment Type: Symptomatic Therapy, Disease-Modifying Therapy, Other Treatment Types

Diagnosis: Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI, Computed Tomography CT Scan, Genetic Testing, Other Diagnosis

Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Symptomatic Therapy: Antipsychotics, Antidepressants, Mood Stabilizers, Muscle Relaxants

Disease-Modifying Therapy: Gene Silencing Therapies, Stem Cell Therapy, Neuroprotective Agents

Other Treatment Types: Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Huntington's Disease Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the Huntington's disease market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

