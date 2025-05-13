403
Jumeirah Olhahali Island Announces Summer Pop-up with Dubai’s Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Malé, Maldives, 12 May 2025: Jumeirah Olhahali Island is delighted to announce an exclusive pop-up in collaboration with restaurant Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, the celebrated Indian restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai. Taking place from 7 to 12 June 2025, the island will welcome Atrang’’s Head Chef, Aniket Chatterjee, who will join forces with the res’rt’s culinary team to present a refined five-course dining experience that reimagines regional Indian dishes through a modern lens.
Inspired by the vision of acclaimed chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia, Atrangi is known for its bold and eclectic interpretation of Indian cuisine. A self-taught chef with an extraordinary culinary journey, from launching ’elhi’s first standalone Italian restaurant at just twenty-two years of age to building a portfolio of celebrated restaurants across India and Europe, Ritu has become one of the most respected voices in the industry. Translating her creative direction in the Maldives is Chef Aniket Chatterjee, whose contemporary sensibility and deep reverence for Indian culinary traditions promise an experience that is as refined as it is soulful.
For this special occasion, Chef Aniket has crafted a bespoke menu that artfully blends traditional techniques with global influences. Guests can expect intimate oceanfront dinners and laid-back beach grills under the stars, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian tasting menus available.
The journey begins with a playful twist on the nostalgic chilli cheese toast, followed by pickled doodhi and smoked dahi, before delving into a Malvani chicken tikka with confit garlic, or a paneer peeli mirch tikka with spring onion curry for vegetarians. Guests will then enjoy a palate cleanser of a whipped butter board, before dining on a kappa meen curry or satu pulao with dalma, parwal, and burnt tomato chutney, in a bold celebration of the rich flavours of Indian cuisine. Wrapping things up, diners will indulge in a delightful Indian sweet, before enjoying a mignardise of pistachio soan papdi and a mini jalebi with rabri.
“Maldives has always been a special country for me, having been there several times and it is a thrill to be able to do a pop up with Atrangi there, where we get to showcase some of our local community-based dishes along with having some fun with the best produce Maldives has to offer
The beach grill dinner at Shimmers Beach on 10 June is priced at USD 225 plus taxes per person. On other evenings, the five-course set menu will be offered at a designated ocean-view location for USD 195 plus taxes per person.
