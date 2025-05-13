403
Hungarian Premier Clashes with Irish Leader
(MENAFN) Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban delivered a forceful response on Monday to recent statements made by Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin.
Martin had criticized Hungary’s ongoing opposition to Ukraine's European Union accession efforts, calling the country’s repeated vetoes “outrageous” and urging the EU to intervene.
Responding on social media platform X, Orban condemned Martin’s stance, claiming the Irish leader was aligning himself with “an empire instead of national sovereignty.”
Orban emphasized that “We Hungarians have always regarded Irish patriots as champions of freedom and national independence,” and added, “For this reason, it is always disheartening when we see that an Irish patriot chooses to stand on the side of an empire.”
Orban's reaction followed an exclusive interview Martin gave to Euronews, where the Irish Prime Minister accused Hungary of “unreasonably exploiting” the EU’s unanimity rule to obstruct pivotal decisions, particularly those concerning Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.
Martin acknowledged that consensus has traditionally been accepted for certain matters but argued that Hungary’s use of the veto had become excessive.
“The European Union will not become workable if that abuse continues,” he cautioned, noting a growing sense of frustration among member states.
Reaffirming Ireland’s unwavering support for Ukraine, Martin described the country’s EU membership as “essential for geopolitical reasons.”
He stressed that “Ireland has been a very strong advocate for Ukrainian accession to the European Union,” while voicing irritation at Hungary’s continued resistance to enlargement efforts.
