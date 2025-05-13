403
Ukraine, U.S. Approve Economic Partnership Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially enacted legislation on Monday, approving an economic cooperation agreement between Ukraine and the United States.
The bill’s status was updated on the Verkhovna Rada's online platform, indicating that it had been returned bearing the president’s signature, completing the final step of the legislative process.
The Ukrainian legislature had already approved the accord on May 8.
Leader Zelenskyy hailed the agreement as “a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations,” emphasizing its importance for bilateral ties.
Originally signed in Washington, D.C., on April 30, the agreement outlines the establishment of a collaborative investment fund aimed at aiding Ukraine's post-war rebuilding efforts.
A portion of the fund’s financial backing will come from the proceeds generated through the extraction of natural resources.
