China Paves Path For South America's Break From US
On the other side of the Andes, Chile is negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership with India, the world's fourth-largest economy.
Meanwhile, American trade policy is undergoing major shifts characterized by less free trade and more protectionism. But what's striking is South America's unchanged advance towards multi-alignment and away from a US-centered hemisphere.
When I visited Santiago in 2018, I noticed something I hadn't seen before – Chinese cars. Brands I hadn't heard of, such as Changan, Maxus, Great Wall, and Haval. Today, Chinese cars account for 40% of automotive sales in Chile. What was once a budding trend is now an avalanche.
Who could have imagined such a rapid reversal of the United States' position in the region 20 years ago? The US was simply too close, too big a market, and too powerful. It remained, in the words of more than one Latin American writer,“The Colossus of the North.”
Then came China's meteoric industrialization of the early 21st century and its voracious appetite for copper, tin, oil, iron ore, timber and soybeans.
