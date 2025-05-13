Psychic Source Expands 24/7 Access To Trusted Advisors For Life, Love, And Career Guidance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trevose, Pennsylvania, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever felt lost amidst life's mysteries, seeking answers that elude you? You're not alone!Many turn to psychic insights, craving clarity and direction in the universe's chaos. But with so many psychic platforms out there, which one genuinely stands out?





Well, we know one that has proven itself time and time again: Psychic Source. It is a premier psychic network, renowned for its seasoned advisors offering in-depth video, online chat, and phone sessions.





But can this platform bridge the gap between your questions and the universe's answers?





Here we unveil the truth on Psychic Source ! From the diversity of readings to the expertise of their advisors, we guide you through every nuance, ensuring you make an informed choice.





Let's look at the pros and cons of Psychic Source and the offers to look forward to.

What We Liked



Services available in English and Spanish

Offers readings via chat, phone, and video

Easy“Find a Psychic” tool

24/7 customer service team Useful “Articles & Media” section

What Could Be Better



Free minutes deals are for new customers only Not all advisors offer video chat readings

Special Deals & Discounts



Introductory readings starting at $1 per minute

3 free minutes on your first session Satisfaction guarantee if you're dissatisfied with a reading

Bottom Line: Is Psychic Source Right for You?

Offering multiple types of readings and formats, great discount deals, and some of the best advisors , we think Psychic Source has more than earned its reputation as a“classic” psychic website.



Everything You Need to Know About Psychic Source

Even though there are many online psychic services nowadays, Psychic Source's readers come from way back.





In fact, for more than 35 years, they've been instrumental in advancing the entire online psychic services industry as a legitimate and affordable way for people to gain insight and healing when facing crucial life questions.

Types of Readings

This website has a full menu to choose from, no matter what type of reading or style you're looking for.

General Readings

A general psychic reading is when an advisor takes an overall look at your life and shares whatever insights may occur. It can be a great way to wake up and smell an unexpected cup of coffee if your comfort zone has become your permanent reality.





Another unique benefit some find in psychic insights is guidance for stress and emotional problems. Studies on the use of psychics for stress and emotional problems show some people self-report better outcomes than they do with conventional therapies,

Horoscopes

Do you want to know what the future holds for you? Psychic Source horoscopes can help. Each Psychic Source horoscope is accurate and up-to-date, and can give you a glimpse into what the future has in store.





Not to mention, rewritten by some of the top psychics in the world, and are guaranteed to help you see what is coming your way. There's also a detailed Articles & Media section to give you insights into astrology and your star sign.

Love and Relationships Readings

Because love is the most popular subject psychics tackle, love readings are a specialty for many of the advisors on the Psychic Source team.





Whether you're looking for new love or trying to get over a breakup, the psychic advisors here have more insights into your love life than Cupid has arrows to help you find the TLC you crave.

Life Questions

As John Lennon once said,“Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.” If your life seems like a continuous series of happenings, then perhaps one of the experts on this platform can help you understand where it's all going.

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot decks have been around since ancient times and are perhaps the most popular tool online psychics use.





Referred to in the Western Occult tradition as“the Leaves on the Tree of Life,” the cards are a great way to help you look both inward and toward the future.





If you're drawn to the cards, perhaps an expert tarot reading by a great reader on this platform will help you to see the forest for the trees.

Spiritual Psychic Readings

If you believe we are essentially spiritual beings having a physical experience, then this platform can provide a psychic advisor to show you that path.





From angel card readings and clairvoyance to mediums and energy healing, this site has someone available who can help facilitate your highest alignment.

Dream Interpretation

Many ancient mystics believed that the world of dreams is the foundation for the physical world. The early psychologists, like Freud and Jung, felt the same.





If your dreams have been demanding your attention of late, perhaps a dream interpretation by a reader on this psychic website can help solve the riddle.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the science of recognizing how the movements of the planets affect what happens here on Earth.





If you're curious about the compatibility of your zodiac sign with someone else's, or the proper time to do something, perhaps a consultation with one of the master astrologers on Psychic Source will help your life run more smoothly.

Past Life Readings

It's a common belief among mystics, occultists, and psychics that we have many lifetimes during which we are supposed to work on our spiritual development and evolution.





If you'd like to avoid getting stuck in the revolving door of karma, perhaps one of the psychic mediums at Psychic Source can show you how to break some old patterns.

Top Psychic Advisors on Psychic Source

As you might expect from their thirty-plus years of experience, Psychic Source has a large stable of psychic readers available to serve you.





There are currently over 200 psychic advisors available on the site, offering a full range of readings and reading styles.





Here are some Psychic Source psychics that have attracted our attention:

1. Psychic Christopher x3373

Psychic Christopher x3373 stands out as a leading advisor on Psychic Source, having completed an impressive 35,905 readings since joining in March 2019.





With 23 years of experience in the psychic field, Christopher specializes as a love psychic, clairvoyant, and intuitive/empath, and skillfully uses various tools, including tool-free reading, tarot, and Reiki/healing to offer guidance.

2. Psychic Raina x3342

With an impressive 22,270 readings under her belt since joining Psychic Source in April 2019, Psychic Raina offers her expertise as a clairvoyant, love psychic, and career psychic.





She employs tools like tarot and dowsing, while also possessing the ability to provide insightful readings without any tools at all.

3. Psychic Ursula x9927

Psychic Ursula stands out as the top-rated advisor on Psychic Source for love, death, pets, and relationships. She has provided an impressive 42,121 readings since April 2018, drawing upon a remarkable 58 years of experience.





Beyond these specialties, clients have also endorsed her insightful guidance in the areas of career and finances, as well as life, destiny, and meaning.

4. Psychic Fabiola x3277

Psychic Fabiola x3277, available for readings in both English and Spanish on Psychic Source, specializes as a love psychic, clairvoyant, clairsentient, clairaudient, and intuitive empath.





Her divination tools include tarot and angel cards, though she can also read without tools. With a significant 23,815 total readings on Psychic Source since October 2018, Fabiola brings over 53 years of psychic practice to her sessions.

Pricing, Psychic Source Deals & Free Minutes

If you're like us, you probably look at a psychic's rate almost as closely as you do their abilities.

Psychic readings on Psychic Source start at $4.99 per minute and can go as high as $18.99 per minute and up, depending on the psychic you talk to and how you receive your reading (by phone, live chat, or video).





On the other hand, if you're a first-time customer, Psychic Source has some enticing free minutes deals. For instance, Psychic Source offers include 10 and 20-minute packages available for the low price of $1 per minute. A 30-minute package is available for just $25. In addition, you will receive a 3-minute free online psychic reading with your first paid reading.

Psychic Source Membership Rewards

Unlock even more value with Psychic Source Membership Rewards Program – it's quick, easy, and free to join! Simply head to the "Membership Rewards" section in your account and click "Become a Member" to start earning extra dollars for longer, more fulfilling readings.





As a member, you'll automatically snag 3% back in Rewards Dollars on every purchase you make. Plus, you can earn up to a fantastic $50 in Bonus Dollars each month just by connecting with advisors.





And that's not all – talk for a total of 175 minutes with advisors in a calendar month, and you'll score an extra $25 in Bonus Dollars (one reward per month, no rollover).





As a special perk, you'll also enjoy extended benefits like an extra 15 days of price protection (totaling 45 days) on your favorite advisors. Plus, there's an extended 72-hour window for Return Call availability, giving you greater flexibility to connect when it suits you best.

Features

Psychic Source offers more than just connections with highly experienced psychics. You can also access your free daily horoscope by simply clicking on your zodiac sign for insights into the day ahead and beyond.





For those curious about celestial influences, their detailed guide explains how astrology impacts your life.





Furthermore, their website hosts a comprehensive "Article & Media" section. It features a wide array of psychic-related content, from understanding which tarot card represents each zodiac sign to exploring various health and wellness topics.





The section also includes numerous helpful guides, engaging infographics, informative podcasts, and insightful videos.

How to Use the Psychic Source Website

Let's walk through how to navigate their website and find the guidance you're looking for.

Signing Up

Getting started with Psychic Source is simple! You'll first need to create an account to securely manage your funds and keep track of your reading history. You can easily set up your account online using either a credit card or PayPal, or if you prefer a more personal touch, you can call their customer care and use a credit card.





They'll guide you through the quick and straightforward steps to get your account up and running. Just a heads-up: you'll need a valid credit card or PayPal account registered in your name to verify you're over 18 and to add funds for your readings.

Searching for Psychic Advisors

Click on "Psychics" at the top menu of the official website to explore options. Here, you can directly search for an advisor by name or extension, or refine your search using filters for specialties, tools, subject expertise, and even reading style.





To further guide you, the platform highlights "Staff Picks" and offers personalized recommendations based on advisors you've saved as Favorites. When you spot a potential connection, you can often listen to their audio greeting and, in some instances, watch an introductory video.





Their profile pages provide extensive details about their background, reading approach, and philosophy, alongside valuable ratings and reviews from previous clients.





If you're still uncertain, Psychic Source's customer care specialists are readily available to guide you through the selection process and help you find the perfect advisor to meet your needs.

Is There an Interaction Tracking History on Psychic Source?

It's easy to keep track of your readings on Psychic Source. Simply click on the heart icon for“Favorite” on an advisor's profile, and that reader will be added to your“My Account” page.





There, you can manage the record of all your readings from the“My Favorite Advisors” section, including getting updates from your favorites via the Psychic Source mobile app available on Android and iOS.

Payment Methods

The payment methods accepted by Psychic Source are credit card, debit card, gift card (Visa, Master Card, American Express, and Discover), or money order. If you wish your payments to remain anonymous, please note that there are no statements provided for gift cards.

Do You Have to Deposit Funds Before Being Able to Choose a Reader?

Yes, there must be funds in your account to have a reading. However, if you run out of funds during a reading, you can easily add them with Psychic Source's“Quick Buy” feature.

Psychic Source Customer Reviews

Let's take a peek at what customers are sharing about their experiences on Trustpilot and Reddit.

Psychic Source Reviews on Trustpilot

Psychic Source has garnered mixed reviews on Trustpilot, holding an average rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars from 507 reviews, with a significant 57% awarding it a top five-star rating.





Among the satisfied customers is Sharon, who hails Bridgette as her "go-to" advisor, emphasizing her strong connection and unbelievable accuracy [1].





Cooper described their psychic as soft-spoken and kind, though their accuracy remained to be seen, promising a more detailed review pending the outcome of the prediction [2].





However, an anonymous customer felt their ten-minute live chat lacked depth in the answers provided. Rosy admitted that some advisors were more accurate than others, with some being entirely incorrect despite others offering more realistic insights [3] [4].

Psychic Source Reviews on Reddit

On Reddit, a user recounted their experience with Psychic Source, sharing that they turned to the platform seeking solace after the loss of their uncle and felt strongly drawn to it. They took advantage of an introductory offer, and the feeling of connection they experienced was profound and lasting [5].





Another user in their Psychic Source review chimed in, relating to this sense of peace, and acknowledged that not every reading on Psychic Source resonated equally [6].

FAQs

In this section, we aim to provide you with a detailed overview and answers to frequently asked questions about Psychic Source.

Is Psychic Source Secure?

Yes, Psychic Source transfers every tidbit of personal information it collects through secure channels. This can be easily verified by seeing " https" characters rather than just“http” in your browser. In addition, no service providers that Psychic Source interacts with are permitted under any circumstances to use your personal information or share it with an outside source.

Is Psychic Source Confidential?

Yes, the site doesn't screen or edit content shared between their psychic advisors and customers during any online readings, nor is your detailed information available to any reader you speak with on the site.

How Do I Leave a Review on Psychic Source?

Share your Psychic Source experience on your account's "Review Readings" page, where eligible sessions (5+ mins, excluding free trials, within 7 days) await your rating. Once submitted, reviews are final, appearing within 1-2 business days in your "Review History." For personal reminders, utilize the editable notes feature to track key insights.

Are Psychic Source Advisors Accurate?

Accuracy can vary greatly between individual advisors on Psychic Source, just like with any psychic platform. While Psychic Source vets its advisors, the reliability of predictions and insights is subjective and not guaranteed. Reading individual advisor profiles and customer reviews can offer some indication of past user experiences and potentially shed light on the perceived strength of their psychic abilities.

What Kind of Psychic Readings Are Available on Psychic Source?

Psychic Source offers a plethora of psychic readings. From astrology and tarot cards to past life readings and even lost object readings, Psychic Source has multiple psychic advisors ready to provide whatever type of psychic reading you might need.

How Much Does a Psychic Reading Cost on Psychic Source?

Prices for readings on Psychic Source can run anywhere from $4.99 per minute to $18.99 per minute and up. Several discount deals are also available for first-time customers, including $1 or $0.83 per minute packages.

Final Verdict

We are at the end of our Psychic Source review. We tried our best to do thorough research and present the most honest review we could, but I guess you'll have to be the judge of that.





All we can do is tell you what we found. And when it comes to Psychic Source, that's a lot. Take, for example, the fact that they're one of the oldest sites with some of the most experienced psychics. They have nearly 300 professional psychics to choose from.





They also watch out for your wallet like the guards on a Brinks truck with enticing $1 and $0.83 per minute discount packages, 3 free minutes off your first session, and an exciting satisfaction guarantee.





Add to this a collection of strictly screened psychics, and you'll never have to worry about psychic scams on the site.





In short, if you were in the market for a psychic website when you began this review, hopefully, at this point, you've found one: Psychic Source.

