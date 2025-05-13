Montenegro Include In List Of Countries With Cheapest Prices For Electricity And Gas

Montenegro is one of the countries with the cheapest electricity and natural gas prices in Europe, Azernews reports.

According to the European Bureau of Statistics (Eurostat), Montenegro ranks among the European nations with the lowest electricity prices for households.

The average price for 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity in Montenegrin households ranges from €16.49 to €18.16, significantly lower than the European Union's average of €28.49. This affordable electricity pricing is largely due to several key factors, including a regulated tariff system, domestic electricity generation from hydroelectric power plants, and limited participation in the liberalized energy market.

In addition to electricity, Montenegro is also one of the European countries where natural gas prices remain relatively low compared to many of its neighbors.

Montenegro's reliance on hydroelectric power plays a crucial role in keeping energy costs low, making it one of the few countries in Europe to generate a significant portion of its electricity from renewable sources. As the demand for green energy grows across Europe, Montenegro's model could serve as an interesting case study for countries seeking to balance affordability with sustainability. Moreover, the country's energy independence through domestic generation makes it less vulnerable to external energy price fluctuations, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.