Oman Cables Industry Unites Customers And Stakeholders For A Sustainable Tomorrow At Royal Opera House Muscat Conference

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Muscat, Oman, May 2025 Oman Cables Industry (OCI) hosted a landmark conference â€œSide by Side, United for a Sustainable Future,â€ at The Royal Opera House Muscat, bringing together industry leaders, partners and stakeholders to showcase cutting-edge innovations in cable solutions, emphasizing sustainability, safety and energy efficiency.Â Â

With over 40 years of legacy as a globally growing Omani company, combined with over 100 years of legacy of Prysmian Group â€œOur Strategic Partnerâ€, OCI reinforced its commitment to advancing Omanâ€TMs economic diversification and sustainable development goals. The conference featured insights from top executives, including the CEO of Oman Cables, who gave a strategic outlook on the ambitions of the Company contributing towards Oman Vision 2040, Innovations and Technologies, Products and Solutions, and OCIâ€TMs role in shaping a greener future. Guest speaker included Imad Khamis al Shukaili, Director General of Standards and Metrology Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

CEO of Oman Cables, Erkan Aydogdu, said: â€œAs we celebrate 40+ years of excellence, we remain committed in driving innovation to support Oman Vision 2040. Our continuous focus and investments in sustainable and innovative technologies reflect our pledge to a smarter, safer future, both locally and globally. From Prysmian E-Path and solar renewable solutions to digital advancements like Omhero and Alesea, our portfolio is engineered to empower all projects in Oman and the region including renewables projects and LEED certified projects in Oman. â€œSustainability, innovation, quality, safety, and efficiency are at the heart of every solution we deliver.â€Â

The conference highlighted dynamic strategic discussions on the future of renewable energy, the critical role of fire-resistant cables like OCI FLAMX, and the transformative potential of smart digital solutions in building resilient infrastructure. Attendees experienced interactive showcases of OCIâ€TMs state-of-the-art innovations, including advanced MV accessories and cutting-edge energy-efficient systems designed to meet tomorrowâ€TMs challenges.Â

Contributing to Oman Vision 2040, OCIâ€TMs initiatives reaffirm its leadership in delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable cable solutions, powering the nationâ€TMs infrastructure, energy transition and smart cities of the future.

ABOUT OMAN CABLES INDUSTRY (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications â€“ for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. Part of the Prysmian Group – A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry – Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India (MEAT) region.