Gold Prices Fall Over 2% After US-China Agreement To Reduce Tariffs

New York: Gold prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday after the announcement of a provisional agreement between the United States and China to reduce tariffs. Spot gold fell 2.6 percent to USD 3,237.04 per ounce by 3:32 PM GMT. US gold futures fell 3.1 percent to USD 3,241.70 per ounce. Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to USD 32.56 per ounce. Platinum fell 1.6 percent to USD 978.80 per ounce. Palladium fell 2.7 percent to USD 949.43 per ounce.

