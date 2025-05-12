Neoslegal Launches Founder's Guide To UAE Crypto Laws: A First-Of-Its-Kind Legal Resource For Crypto And Web3 Founders



The UAE's crypto laws decoded for founders – clear, practical, actionable

Officially launched at VC<>Startup Connect by Cointelegraph, with 1,700+ industry leaders Built by experts. Updated in real-time. Made for Web3 builders

DUBAI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeosLegal, the UAE's first crypto-native law firm, has launched the Founder's Guide to UAE Crypto Laws - the first and only comprehensive legal guide created specifically for founders seeking to establish and scale their ventures in the UAE.

The guide debuted on April 14 during a dedicated policy and regulation event hosted by Solana's Superteam in Dubai. Shared with 300+ Web3 founders and UAE policymakers, the early release marked the beginning of what is now positioned as the go-to legal reference for entrepreneurs entering the region.

Irina Heaver, Managing Partner at NeosLegal holding the Founder's Guide

The official launch took place on May 2 at VC<>Startup Connect: Dubai Edition, hosted by Cointelegraph Accelerator, DMCC, and NewTribe Capital, where over 1,700 guests received their exclusive copy of the guide.

In total, more than 2,700 founders pre-registered to receive a copy - a clear signal of the demand for practical legal clarity in the region's complex regulatory landscape.

Launching at a Pivotal Moment for Crypto Regulation

As global interest in the UAE's crypto ecosystem surges, this guide arrives at a critical inflection point. With evolving VASP frameworks, new institutional players entering the region, and regulators increasingly opening doors to innovation, founders can no longer rely on outdated or ambiguous advice. This guide was created to meet that need.

Trusted by Founders and Investors Worldwide. Supported by Regulators and Authorities.

While the UAE is widely regarded as one of the most progressive jurisdictions for virtual assets, its regulatory framework spans multiple authorities, each with specific mandates. These include the UAE Central Bank, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

For founders entering the market, understanding how these regulators operate, what their licensing paths involve, and how different economic zones compare is critical to making informed decisions.

Written in plain, founder-friendly language and updated in real time as new laws and regulations are introduced, the guide reflects the knowledge accumulated by NeosLegal over more than a decade of practice in crypto law and 300+ Web3 project engagements. It is a living online resource - not a static document - and will continue to grow in relevance as the UAE solidifies its position as a global crypto capital.

What the Guide Includes?

Unlike static legal PDFs, this is a digital guide that evolves alongside the UAE's regulatory landscape. It includes:



Jurisdiction and entity structuring options for crypto projects in the UAE

VASP licensing requirements and ongoing compliance obligations

Legal frameworks for fundraising and investor readiness

Overview of UAE venture capital hubs and financial free zones

Key tax, IP, and regulatory considerations for Web3 business models Expert commentary, practical checklists, and founder-focused tools

The guide features contributions from leading voices across the UAE crypto ecosystem - including regulators, VCs, ecosystem builders, and legal innovators actively shaping the future of Web3.

Authored by the UAE's Top Crypto Legal Team

The guide is led by Irina Heaver , Managing Partner at NeosLegal and one of the most recognized crypto lawyers in the Middle East. With over 18 years in the UAE and more than 300 crypto projects advised, Irina and her team have distilled years of hands-on regulatory experience into a single, practical resource that founders can actually use.

"Too many founders lose time and money navigating noise - wrong jurisdictions, missed VASP obligations, and unclear compliance paths," said Irina Heaver. "This guide cuts through it all, offering a living, practical resource built for real-world decisions."

The Founder's Guide to UAE Crypto Laws is available for free download at: crypto-laws-2025-edition

