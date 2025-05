USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– USDJPY broke the resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 150.00

USDJPY currency pair continues to rise strongly inside the c-wave, which recently broke the resistance area between the resistance level 146.00 (top of the previous wave a), 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the minor c-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from the end of April.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 150.00 (target price for the completion of the active c-wave).