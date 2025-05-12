Main Event Launches Ultimate Summer Season Pass For Unlimited Fun All Summer Long

Enjoy Bowling, Laser Tag, Exclusive Discounts, and More Starting at Just $49.99

COPPELL, Texas, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Main Event is turning up the heat on fun with its Summer Season Pass – the best value of the summer for families seeking unlimited entertainment from May 12 through September 1. With prices starting at just $49.99, guests can enjoy endless bowling, laser tag, and other gravity-defying activities – all under one roof.

Available in two tiers – Basic and Premium – the Summer Season Pass delivers nonstop excitement and exclusive benefits throughout the season. Whether you're planning a spontaneous family outing or a weekly summer tradition, this pass delivers unbeatable value and fun for the whole family.

Two Tiers. One Epic Summer.

Basic Pass



Unlimited Bowling (shoes included)

10% Off Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Access Monday–Thursday, and Fridays before 5 PM Just $49.99–$59.99 depending on location

Premium Pass



Unlimited Bowling & Activities (laser tag, gravity ropes, and more!)

20% Off Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$25 Bonus with Fun Card Package Purchase

Access Every Day, All Day Just $69.99–$79.99 depending on location

"Our Summer Season Pass is all about delivering value and flexibility for families who want to make the most of their time together," said Megan Tobin, Chief Marketing Officer at Main Event. "With endless activities and great perks, it's a no-brainer for parents looking to keep their kids active, engaged, and off the couch this summer."

Buy Online or In-Center

The Summer Season Pass can be purchased online at or in-center at any Main Event location. Guests will receive a physical card and wristband at the time of purchase. The pass must be registered online to unlock food and beverage discounts.

And don't worry about keeping track of your card – if it's lost or you want to upgrade from Basic to Premium later in the season, your local center team has you covered.

To register your pass, activate food & beverage discounts, or learn more, visit .

About Main Event

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 61 centers in 22 states. Each center offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, and a chef-inspired menu – making it the ultimate destination for family fun. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which delivers premium entertainment and dining through its two brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. To learn more, visit and .

Prices, perks, and participation may vary by location.

