Leopard Imaging and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Collaborate to Showcase LI-IMX454 Multispectral Cameras at Automate and Embedded Vision Summit

FREMONT, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is collaborating with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) to present the cutting-edge LI-IMX454 Multispectral Camera at both Automate and Embedded Vision Summit.

Leopard Imaging launched LI-USB30-IMX454-MIPI-092H camera with high-resolution imaging across diverse lighting spectrums, powered by Sony's advanced IMX454 multispectral image sensor. Unlike conventional RGB sensors, Sony's IMX454 image sensor integrates eight distinct spectral filters directly onto each photodiode, allowing the camera to capture light across 41 wavelengths from 450 nm to 850 nm in a single shot utilizing Sony's dedicated signal processing-without the need for mechanical scanning or bulky spectral elements.

Multispectral imaging has historically been underutilized due to cost and complexity. With the LI-IMX454, Leopard Imaging and Sony aim to democratize access to this powerful technology by offering a compact, ready-to-integrate solution for a wide range of industries: from industrial inspection to medical diagnostics, precision agriculture, and many more.

"We're excited to collaborate with Sony to bring this next-generation imaging solution to market," said Bill Pu, President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging. "The LI-IMX454 cameras not only deliver high-resolution multispectral data but also integrate seamlessly with AI and machine vision systems for intelligent decision-making."

The collaboration also incorporates Sony's proprietary signal processing software, optimized to support key functions essential to multispectral imaging: defect correction, noise reduction, auto exposure control, robust non-RGB based classification, and color image generation.

Leopard Imaging and Sony will showcase live demos of LI-IMX454 cameras at both Automate and Embedded Vision Summit. To visit Automate: Huntington Place, Booth #8000 on May 12-13. To visit Embedded Vision Summit: Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #700 on May 21 - 22. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected] .

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

