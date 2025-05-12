AMPP Launches New Fusion-Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coating Course To Strengthen Workforce Training And Industry Standards

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

The Fusion Bonded Epoxy course provides foundational knowledge in the application, inspection, evaluation, and testing of plant-applied single- and dual-layer external FBE coatings used primarily in pipeline systems.

Certification exam to follow; program designed with and for industry to enhance safety, sustainability, asset integrity

- Jennifer RogersHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in corrosion control and protective coatings, has launched a new Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE): Application and Inspection course. Designed to meet growing industry demand for qualified professionals, this course addresses a critical training gap across the FBE value chain.The course provides foundational knowledge in the application, inspection, evaluation, and testing of plant-applied single- and dual-layer external FBE coatings used primarily in pipeline systems. It is aligned with key industry standards and was developed in collaboration with international experts and asset owners to reflect real-world needs and challenges."This program is a direct response to the needs expressed by our industry partners," said Jennifer Rogers, AMPP Senior Director of Education. "Until now, there has been no standardized training for FBE application and inspection. By providing hands-on instruction grounded in globally recognized standards, we're helping to improve safety, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and extend asset life cycles. This is what it means to equip the workforce of tomorrow."Bridging a Critical Workforce GapFor years, industries relying on FBE coatings have faced a challenge: a lack of consistent, in-depth training for applicators, inspectors, and QA/QC professionals. Improper FBE application can lead to premature coating failure, environmental exposure, safety risks, and costly repairs. AMPP's new course was specifically developed to address these risks by closing known knowledge and performance gaps across the FBE lifecycle-from raw material inspection through transportation to the final destination.What Students Will LearnThrough instructor-led classroom sessions, case studies, and hands-on activities, participants will gain:.An understanding of key industry standards and project documentation.Techniques for inspecting and testing raw materials and pipe surfaces.Knowledge of the FBE application process and critical inspection checkpoints.Skills in evaluating, repairing, and mitigating coating damage.Procedures for laboratory ring sample testing and coating validation.Familiarity with proper handling, shipping, and safety compliance practicesWho Should Attend:This course is ideal for coating facility applicators, inspectors, facility QA/QC personnel, auditors, asset owners, and managers working with FBE coatings.No prior training or experience is required.Course Benefits:.Enhanced corrosion protection through better application and inspection practices.Extended asset life cycles by preventing premature coating failure.Lower maintenance costs via early detection of issues.Standards compliance with NACE SP0394 and related industry benchmarks.Safer operations that reduce risk to life, property, and the environmentUpcoming Course Dates:.Houston, TX | June 2–6 - Special Introductory Pricing Available!.Pittsburgh, PA | July 7–11.Edmonton, AB, Canada | July 21–25.Nashville, TN | August 8–12.Additional locations are set to launch globally in the coming months.Upon successful completion of the course, students will earn 3.8 CEUs and meet the requirements for Fusion Bonded Epoxy: Application and Inspection Level 1 certification. Certification exam registration is included in the initial course registration fee.For more information about the FBE course or to register for an upcoming class, visit Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE): Application and Inspection - AMPP.

