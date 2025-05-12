Autotrader Names Best Cars For Recent College Graduates In 2025
Autotrader's Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2025
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
2025 Honda Civic
2025 Hyundai Elantra and Elantra Hybrid
2025 Kia K4
2025 Mazda3
2025 Mazda CX-30
2025 Nissan Rogue
2025 Subaru Crosstrek
2025 Toyota Corolla
2025 Toyota Prius
To learn more about the Best Cars for Recent College Graduates in 2025 from Autotrader, including each vehicle's standout cool feature, pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit .
*For the latest information on auto tariffs, visit .
**New-car pricing is expected to be volatile this year, so Autotrader cannot guarantee that listed cars currently under $30,000 at the time of publishing will stay that way all year with expected tariffs and price increases.
About Autotrader
Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox AutomotiveTM brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit .
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.
