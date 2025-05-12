Pokergo® Announces 2025 WSOP® Livestreaming Plans Featuring Daily Coverage Of The Main Event And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of PokerGO's 2025 coverage is the iconic WSOP Main Event. From July 2-16, PokerGO will broadcast every step of the Main Event as the next world champion rises from the felt.

In addition to the Main Event, PokerGO will spotlight over two dozen WSOP gold bracelet events throughout the summer, including the $50,000 Poker Players Championship, $250,000 High Roller, $25,000 Heads-Up Championship, and $1,000 Ladies Championship. Visit PokerGO/schedule for the full livestream schedule.

Livestreams will be available worldwide on the PokerGO platform across all major devices, including Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and any web or mobile browser via PokerGO . Select events will also be available on the PokerGO YouTube channel , bringing WSOP action to an even broader audience.

Fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using promo code "WSOP25" to receive $20 off the regular annual price ($99.99) and unlock access to the best seat in the house all summer long.

As an added perk, all annual subscribers are automatically entered into the 2025 PokerGO Annual Subscriber Dream Seat Giveaway. On November 1, 2025, three lucky winners will be selected to each receive a Dream Seat into the 2025 PGT $1,000,000 Championship, a $300 travel gift card, and three nights' hotel accommodations in Las Vegas. For complete details, visit PGT/dream .

