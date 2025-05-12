Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Surge Past Half A Million Tokens

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 568,840 tokens, acquired for a cumulative $39.41 billion at an average cost of $69,287 per coin. This significant accumulation includes a recent purchase of 13,390 BTC for $1.34 billion, averaging $99,856 per token, marking a 15.5% increase in its Bitcoin yield for the year.

The company's aggressive acquisition strategy is part of its broader financial plan, which includes raising capital through equity and debt offerings. In February 2025, Strategy raised $2 billion via a senior convertible note offering, which was used to purchase 20,356 BTC at an average price of $97,514 per coin. This move brought its total holdings close to 500,000 BTC at that time.

Despite reporting a net loss of $670.8 million in Q4 2024, largely due to a $1.01 billion impairment charge on its Bitcoin holdings, Strategy continues to pursue its Bitcoin-centric investment approach. The company plans to adopt fair-value accounting standards starting in Q1 2025, which will require Bitcoin holdings to be measured at fair value, with gains and losses reflected in net income each reporting period.

Strategy's bold approach has attracted attention from institutional investors. As of the end of 2024, 12 North American states reportedly held $330 million worth of Strategy stock in pension funds and treasuries. Additionally, BlackRock increased its stake in the company to 5% following its rebranding in February 2025.

The company's strategy relies heavily on financial engineering, including issuing equity and equity-linked instruments to fund Bitcoin purchases. This approach has enabled Strategy to maintain a premium on its stock relative to its net asset value, facilitating further capital raises. However, this method also poses risks, such as potential dilution for existing shareholders and reliance on the continued appreciation of Bitcoin's value.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

