Alicat Scientific Increases Its Flow Range For Mass Flow Meters & Controllers

Alicat 12,000 standard liter per minute mass flow controller.

Flowing up to 12,000 SLPM for all 130 selectable gas calibrations

- Salman Duad, VP SalesTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AlicatScientific of Tucson, Arizona, pioneer of laminar differential pressure technology for mass flow, expands its capabilities in mass flow by engineering new components that facilitate accurate, repeatable measurement and fast control of gas flows up to 12,000 SLPM.Alicat's flagship line of mass flow products, which have garnered enthusiastic support from lab users for their rapid PID control, excellent communication options, high turn-down ratio, and multivariate data collection, can now be employed in industrial and large-scale applications. With this growth in flow range, users can more easily scale up their benchtop and mid-scale prototypes to production-sized systems, without the need to adapt their communications or scripting to a new language.The increased capability is made possible through engineering a new, higher flow variant of the Rolamite valve, Alicat's proprietary solution for fast-responding proportional control. The new design, combined with Alicat's expertise with laminar flow enables increased opportunities in hydrogen, such as electrolyzer test stands for renewable energy, as well as new applications in manufacturing and environmental monitoring. Alicat Scientific, now offering flow rates as high as 12,000 SLPM using laminar differential pressure technology, aims to benefit users of industrial-scale processes, like bioreactors for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and breweries.“Through experience and ingenuity, we doubled the highest gas flow rates our instruments can control to 12,000 SLPM,” said Salman Duad, Vice President of Sales at Alicat Scientific.“These devices were developed in close collaboration with our long-standing customers in the hydrogen fuel cell and large-scale bioreactor markets, who have been actively testing them over the past few months and have reported excellent results. "The increase to 12,000 SLPM applies to all M/MC mass flow meters and controllers, including high pressure units and stainless steel devices. M/MC mass flow instruments offer IO-Link, MODBUS and other communication options using industrial protocol or analog. They are pre-loaded with over 98 gas selections on standard units and over 130 on corrosion resistant models.Alicat flow and pressure devices perform such varied activities as perfecting hydrogen electric energy generation, drawing optical fibers for telecommunications, testing rocket parts for leaks, heating furnaces for ceramics, and generating pharmaceuticals through biochemical processing. This expansion in mass flow range to 12,000 SLPM allows researchers, technologists, and systems engineers to do more, particularly those working on an industrial scale, empowering users to get better data, with greater efficiency at any phase of their project.

