Palmetto Moon To Host Grand Opening Celebration In Destin At Silver Sands Premium Outlets On June 28

- John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto MoonDESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon is heading to the beach! The Southern lifestyle retailer is bringing its laid-back charm and customer-favorite brands to the Florida panhandle at Silver Sands Premium Outlets with the official Grand Opening of its Destin location on Saturday, June 28, 2025. This marks Palmetto Moon's fourth Florida store and 48th location overall, with even more on the horizon as the brand prepares to open in Panama City Beach later this summer.The Destin store features Palmetto Moon's signature mix of top national brands and regional favorites, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Chubbies. Guests will also find a standout selection of Florida Gators collegiate gear, beach-ready apparel and accessories, and locally inspired gifts and home décor.“We're excited to continue growing in Florida and to now have the opportunity to serve customers in the Panhandle,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon.“This is such a special part of the state-where Southern hospitality meets coastal lifestyle-and it's a perfect fit for who we are as a brand. Destin gives us a chance to connect with both locals and visitors, and we're proud to expand our footprint here as we open our fourth Florida store.”Full details about the Destin Grand Opening Celebration-including event updates, giveaways, and sneak peeks-can be found on the official Facebook Event Page . Palmetto Moon will be sharing countdowns, behind-the-scenes highlights, and everything you need to know leading up to opening day.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon is a fast-growing Southern lifestyle brand that delivers a warm, community-centered shopping experience rooted in hospitality and regional pride. Each store offers a fresh mix of customer-favorite brands and locally inspired finds, with a strong emphasis on creating connection and celebrating Southern living.The Destin store expands Palmetto Moon's reach across Florida and the Southeast. With locations now in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in its mission of delivering local pride, top-tier service, and Southern hospitality.Palmetto Moon is now hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Destin location and is looking for enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about customer service, community engagement, and creating memorable in-store experiences.To apply, visit:For updates and sneak peeks ahead of the grand opening, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoon

Kelsi Gannon

Palmetto Moon

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.