Porsche & UP.Labs Launch Autounify, A Revolutionary Developer Platform To Solve The Automotive Industry Data Divide

Fragmented automotive landscape

The auto industry's multibillion dollar integration problem finds its 'Plaid Moment' with the first unified platform for real-time communication with retailers

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Porsche AG and UP announce the launch of AutoUnify , the third startup created through their partnership. AutoUnify is on a mission to streamline the automotive industry's complex connectivity challenges by harnessing AI to build seamless communication between automotive retailers-such as dealerships and repair shops-and the software vendors and OEMs that power their operations.“The automotive industry has long struggled with fragmented and custom systems that cost the industry multiple billions per year in increased costs and manual operations,” said Joel Milne , CEO of AutoUnify.“AutoUnify's developer-first integration platform streamlines automotive system connectivity, saving customers over $1 million in costs and more than a year of engineering effort on average, enabling businesses to focus on innovation rather than complex integrations. We've seen other unified developer platforms, like Plaid in financial services and Olo in restaurant ordering, create huge industry benefits and we're on a mission to bring these efficiencies to the automotive industry.”Joel Milne, a serial tech entrepreneur with multiple past successes, brings unparalleled expertise to his role as Founder and CEO of AutoUnify. Milne previously founded RepairSmith, a revolutionary mobile automotive repair service that brought certified mechanics directly to customers' homes and workplaces, eliminating the inconvenience of traditional repair shops for vehicle owners. Under his leadership, RepairSmith transformed the automotive repair industry ultimately leading to a $190 million acquisition by AutoNation in January 2023. That business taught him invaluable insights about automotive retail integration challenges and pain points, knowledge he's now employing at AutoUnify to solve a multibillion-dollar problem for the automotive retail industry.The automotive retail landscape is notoriously fragmented, with the average dealership relying on over 40 different software systems, ranging from dealer management systems (DMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) tools to digital retailing, service, inventory, and payment processing platforms. These disconnected solutions create inefficiencies, increase costs, and hinder customer experience. AutoUnify is equipped to serve the entire automotive retail market by providing a unified connectivity layer that seamlessly integrates with dealer and shop management systems.The company, based in Santa Monica CA, has been in stealth mode for 9 months. After piloting with multiple customers in 2024, they are now making their solution generally available.“By working closely with Porsche, we uncovered some of the automotive industry's biggest and most complex challenges,” said John Kuolt, UP CEO.“Of the hundreds we explored, AutoUnify stood out as one of the most critical - and most difficult - to solve. AutoUnify is transforming a massive, but largely hidden, friction point in automotive retail operations. It's exactly the kind of breakthrough we build for: a company that not only tackles a technical challenge but fundamentally reshapes how an entire industry operates.”This funding round led by UP will help AutoUnify transform how software is built and deployed in the automotive retail sector and further their goal to create the unified standard for automotive data exchange for the entire industry.About AutoUnifyAutoUnify, the third startup to emerge from the UP and Porsche partnership, has built a Software Development Toolkit designed to simplify software integration across the automotive industry's fragmented ecosystem. As innovation and AI adoption accelerate, AutoUnify provides seamless connectivity, ensuring companies have easy and reliable access to the data necessary to drive their core offerings. For more information, visitAbout UPUP is a first of its kind Venture Lab using a new venture model to solve core problems for the world's most important industries. By bringing together world-class founders, AI Talent, investors and corporate partners, Up unlocks innovation for corporations and industries who have the scale and resources but cannot do it on their own. We believe this to be the shortest road to a faster, cleaner, safer, and more accessible future. To learn more visitAbout UP Automotive, backed by PorscheUP Automotive focuses on driving innovation within the automotive industry through strategic partnerships and the development of cutting-edge solutions. In collaboration with Porsche AG they identify critical challenges and build businesses that deliver transformative technologies. Their portfolio includes:●Pull Systems: Optimizing vehicle development workflows.●Sensigo: Streamlining automotive service processes.●AutoUnify: Simplifying automotive retail integrations.●ionRoad: Managing battery lifecycles for a circular economy.

