Celebrate Women's Health Month With Nucific Superfood Multivitamin

What is Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin?

Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin is a revolutionary daily supplement designed to provide comprehensive nutritional support by combining the power of superfoods with essential vitamins and minerals. This advanced formula is specifically crafted to help fill those gaps by delivering a potent blend of organic fruits, vegetables, and powerful antioxidants. Unlike many standard multivitamins that rely on synthetic ingredients or isolated nutrients, Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin takes a whole-food approach, incorporating nutrient-dense plant-based compounds known to support key areas of health, including heart health, cognitive function, and immune defense.†*

By harnessing the natural benefits of organic greens, berries, and botanicals, this supplement provides users with the micronutrients their bodies need to thrive. Additionally, its formulation includes scientifically backed compounds such as CoQ10 for cellular energy, lutein for eye health, and turmeric for its health-supporting properties. Whether looking to boost energy, enhance mental clarity, or support immune resilience, this powerful formula is designed to help optimize health from the inside out.†*

Key Ingredients in Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin:



Organic Phyto Blend: A mix of organic beet root, black currant leaves, blueberry fruit, broccoli stems and florets, cranberry concentrate, kale, pomegranate, raspberry, and spinach.

Cognitive Health Blend: Includes ginkgo biloba leaf, organic ginger root, inositol, boron citrate, and organic chaga mycelium to support brain function.†*

Healthy Heart Blend: Features organic cinnamon bark, organic turmeric root, organic grape extract, organic resveratrol, and CoQ10 to support cardiovascular health.†*

Vision Support Blend: Contains lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin to aid eye health.†* Essential Vitamins and Minerals: Provides vitamins A, C, D3, E, B-complex, calcium, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and more to help ensure comprehensive nutritional support. †*

Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin FAQ



Where can I purchase Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin?

Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin can be purchased on the Nucific website for the purchase price of $59.95 (minus shipping).

● How do I use Nucific SuperFood Multivitamin? For optimal results, take two capsules once daily, ideally with your largest meal. To help you remember, consider keeping the bottle on your kitchen counter as a visual reminder.*

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Serving as the Chief Medical Officer in more than 30 nutrition clinics in Southern California, Dr. Lee's science-backed advice has been featured in hundreds of outlets, including Forbes, Yahoo!, The Healthy, and Healthline, where she helps people to understand healthy weight control methods. Dr. Amy Lee is passionate about helping others achieve their health and weight goals. Dr. Lee focuses on creating medical talks for HBO, Hulu, PBS, and UCLA's famed Vital Signs. She is also the co-author of the recent book, Access: Addressing the Obesity Crisis .

Her continued research allows her to create innovative nutritional supplements to help people across the world look and feel their absolute best. For more information visit, dramylee and follow @dramy_lee on Instagram.

About Nucific

Nucific believes great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This has led the wellness brand and its creators to develop some of the most advanced supplements on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps people from all walks of life look and feel their best. The brand's other whole-body health support formulas include Carb-C6 , Bio-X4 , and Nighttime Slimming Complex . Nucific's products contain premium ingredients that are third-party tested for quality. For more information, visit or @nucific on Instagram.

*Individual results will vary.

✝ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

