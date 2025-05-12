Livestock Flooring Industry Report 2025-2030: Plastic Flooring Gains Dominance With Durability And Hygiene Benefits, Poultry Flooring Emerges As Fastest-Growing Segment

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Flooring Market by Product Type (Slat Floors, Interlocking Floors, Grating and Panel Series), Material Type (Concrete, Rubber, Plastic, Steel and Hybrid), Livestock, Farm Type and Region - Global Forecast 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock flooring market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.16 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%

The expansion is driven by demands for enhanced animal welfare, high livestock production, and advancements in agricultural technologies. With a growing global population, there's an increased need for sustainable farming solutions to maintain livestock health and productivity. Livestock flooring systems, such as slatted floors, rubber mats, and plastic grids, are designed to improve hygiene, reduce injury risks, and enhance comfort, promoting overall productivity and healthy livestock.

Modern automated and mechanized farming practices are accelerating the demand for durable, easy-to-clean flooring solutions. The focus on infection prevention and animal welfare is driving the adoption of flooring systems that support effective waste management and minimize pathogen circulation. Advanced livestock floorings offer productivity improvements, cost savings, reduced maintenance, and lower environmental impact, making them a sound investment for farmers globally.

Plastic is expected to have a significant share in the market throughout the forecast period

The durability, maintenance ease, and cost-effectiveness of plastic give it a strong hold in the market. Plastic materials, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, resist moisture, chemicals, and abrasion, making them ideal for livestock environments focused on hygiene and longevity. Plastic floors are easy to clean, reducing labor costs and improving biosecurity by minimizing disease transmission risks. They offer flexible installation for various livestock setups, enhancing health through non-porous surfaces that prevent bacterial growth. The push for sustainable farming and plastic flooring benefits secure its top position in the market.

Poultry flooring is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by livestock during the forecast period

The demand for poultry flooring is rising with the rapid growth in poultry production, particularly in developing markets. Benefits such as quicker maturation, better feed-to-meat conversion, and smaller space requirements make poultry production appealing, especially in resource-scarce regions. Global poultry consumption, which has increased by 86%, drives the need for advanced flooring systems that ensure optimal animal welfare and productivity.

South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The South American market is expanding due to factors such as Brazil's and Argentina's significant beef, poultry, and dairy production. The region's growing demand for animal products is boosting the adoption of efficient, sustainable farming practices like advanced flooring systems. Increased awareness of animal welfare is enhancing uptake of high-quality solutions that improve livestock health and productivity. With government investment in modern agriculture, South America becomes a crucial growth driver.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies include The Tetra Laval Group, Anders Concrete, Wolfenden Concrete Limited, Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd., Gummiwerk KRAIBURG Elastik GmbH & Co. KG, Bioret Group, Animat Inc, Nooyen Group, Agri-Plastics, J&D Manufacturing, Agriprom, Legend Rubber Inc., Kapoor Mats and Steel, Vikas Rubbers, and MIK INTERNATIONAL GmbH & Co. KG.

