Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2025-2030 | Key Insights Into Upcoming FPSO Projects: A Global Perspective

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global FPSO market is poised for substantial growth by 2030, fueled by increased offshore production demand and depleted onshore reserves. Key insights include regional and operator-specific deployments, average water depths, and storage capacities. Stay informed on upcoming FPSO projects and seize strategic opportunities.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outlook for FPSO deployment is set to experience significant growth by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for offshore oil and gas production, depletion of onshore oil and gas reserves, and the economic advantages of FPSOs in remote and challenging offshore environments.

Technological advancements in offshore production techniques are expected to further enhance the efficiency and viability of FPSOs.

Report Scope



Global outlook for upcoming FPSO deployments from 2025 to 2030 by key regions, countries, and operators

Upcoming FPSOs deployments by key countries and operators in a particular region from 2025 to 2030

Average water depth and storage capacity data of upcoming FPSOs, wherever available Key details of major upcoming FPSOs that are likely to start operations globally from 2025 to 2030

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on upcoming FPSO projects globally that are likely to commence operations from 2025 to 2030

Facilitate decision-making based on strong upcoming FPSOs data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about upcoming FPSOs globally

Assess your competitor's upcoming FPSOs and their crude and natural gas production capacities To know the average water depth and storage capacity of the upcoming FPSOs

Key Topics Covered:

Global Upcoming FPSOs Outlook



Global FPSOs by Start Year

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Region

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

Major FPSO Announcements Major FPSO Cancellations and Postponements

FPSOs Outlook in South America



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in South America

FPSOs Outlook in Africa



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in Africa

FPSOs Outlook in Asia



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in Asia

FPSOs Outlook in Europe



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in Europe

FPSOs Outlook in Oceania



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in Oceania

FPSOs Outlook in North America



Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Operator Planned and Announced FPSOs in North America

FPSOs Outlook in the Middle East

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Country and Operator

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900