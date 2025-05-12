403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
No Western conservative able to copy Trump
(MENAFN) Australia’s Labor administration was back to post at last Saturday federal vote in an election result where the winning party got an overwhelming victory.
Labor currently has ninety seats in the House of Representatives to the rivalry which has 40 seats, imposing a destructive failure on the conservatives.
The head of opposition, Peter Dutton, a big supporter of Donald Trump, lost his position.
Filled with resentful dispute and criticism, the conservative opposition in Australia, is fated to vanish as a big political power in the years to come. In addition, the party current shape been diminished to political Insignificance.
The previous week, the Conservative party lost the federal election against the centrist Liberal party in Canada which had an advantage of 25 points in the ballot earlier of this year.
The Canadian Conservative party leader, Pierre Poilievre – once ridiculed as “Canada’s Donald Trump” – also lost his position.
In the previous Thursday, in UK regional council elections, the British Conservative party encountered a disastrous loss because of Nigel Farage’s populist Reform party; failing to maintain power of a large number of regional mayoralties.
Labor currently has ninety seats in the House of Representatives to the rivalry which has 40 seats, imposing a destructive failure on the conservatives.
The head of opposition, Peter Dutton, a big supporter of Donald Trump, lost his position.
Filled with resentful dispute and criticism, the conservative opposition in Australia, is fated to vanish as a big political power in the years to come. In addition, the party current shape been diminished to political Insignificance.
The previous week, the Conservative party lost the federal election against the centrist Liberal party in Canada which had an advantage of 25 points in the ballot earlier of this year.
The Canadian Conservative party leader, Pierre Poilievre – once ridiculed as “Canada’s Donald Trump” – also lost his position.
In the previous Thursday, in UK regional council elections, the British Conservative party encountered a disastrous loss because of Nigel Farage’s populist Reform party; failing to maintain power of a large number of regional mayoralties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment