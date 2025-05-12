403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Admission Open At SEART For Different Embryology Courses.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) School of Embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology (SEART) is a training institute based in Gurgaon that offers hands-on courses in embryology and IVF. It helps students, graduates, and working professionals learn how assisted reproduction works, with practical lab training and expert guidance.
Gurgaon, India,12 May 2025: The School of Embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology (SEART) is now open for students and professionals to apply for its various courses in the field of embryology and reproductive health. These courses are suitable for those who want to make a career in IVF, fertility labs, or reproductive science.
SEART offers both short- and long-term training programs. These programs teach students how human reproduction works and how technology is used to help couples have children. All courses at SEART include theory as well as live practical training to prepare students for real work in IVF labs and hospitals.
What is Embryology?
Embryology is the study of embryos and how life starts from a single cell. In simple words, it is the science of understanding how babies begin to develop. In today's world, many couples face problems in having children. This is where IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) and other fertility treatments help. Embryologists play an important role in these treatments. They handle eggs, sperm, and embryos in the lab and assist doctors in the process of fertility treatment.
With more people choosing IVF, the demand for trained embryologists is growing. SEART helps students learn the skills needed to work in this field.
Courses Offered at SEART
SEART is offering admission in the following programs:
1. B.Sc. in Clinical Embryology
This is a 3-year undergraduate course. It is for students who have passed Class 12 with Biology. This course gives a strong foundation in embryology and IVF techniques. Students learn basic subjects and gradually move on to clinical practices.
2. PG Diploma in Clinical Embryology
This is a postgraduate-level diploma course. It is ideal for students who have completed their graduation in life sciences, biotechnology, zoology, or related fields. It is also useful for medical graduates who want to enter the IVF field. The course focuses on practical training and lab work.
3. Certificate Courses in ART and IVF Techniques
These are short-term programs meant for lab technicians, IVF staff, or students who want to learn specific skills. The certificate courses focus on areas like semen analysis, egg handling, embryo culture, and cryopreservation.
4. Simulation-Based Training Program
This course allows students to practice IVF techniques on machines before handling real samples. It helps students become confident and accurate. Simulation training is important for those who want to avoid mistakes during actual lab work.
Who Can Apply?
SEART's courses are open to:
Students who have completed Class 12 with Biology (for B.Sc.)
Graduates from life sciences, biotechnology, zoology, or related fields
MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, or BDS graduates
Lab technicians working in fertility or diagnostic labs
Professionals in IVF clinics who want to upgrade their skills
SEART also welcomes international students who are looking for practical, industry-relevant education in embryology.
How SEART Helps Students
SEART not only offers classroom learning but also gives real lab experience. The institute has a fully equipped training lab that matches the environment of a working IVF clinic. Trainers at SEART are professionals who have years of experience in the IVF field.
Students are trained in basic and advanced techniques such as:
Sperm preparation
Semen analysis
Egg handling
Embryo culture
Micromanipulation (like ICSI)
Freezing and storage (cryopreservation)
In addition to training, SEART also provides support in job placement. The institute has strong connections with many IVF clinics across India. Students who finish their training at SEART are guided on how to apply for jobs, build a resume, and prepare for interviews.
How to Apply
Admissions at SEART are now open for all the above courses. Interested students can:
Visit the official website:
Fill out the online application form
Upload the required documents
Wait for the SEART team to get in touch for further steps
SEART also has a team of counselors who can help applicants choose the right course based on their background and career goals.
Final Words
Embryology is a growing career field with good job opportunities. More IVF centers are opening across India and the world, and they need trained professionals. SEART is offering the right kind of education and hands-on training for those who want to join this field.
If you are a student or a working professional looking for a new career path in medical science, this is a good time to join SEART. The institute is now accepting applications, and seats are limited.
Contact Information:
Email: ...
Phone: 9870109545
Website: embryologytraining/
Gurgaon, India,12 May 2025: The School of Embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology (SEART) is now open for students and professionals to apply for its various courses in the field of embryology and reproductive health. These courses are suitable for those who want to make a career in IVF, fertility labs, or reproductive science.
SEART offers both short- and long-term training programs. These programs teach students how human reproduction works and how technology is used to help couples have children. All courses at SEART include theory as well as live practical training to prepare students for real work in IVF labs and hospitals.
What is Embryology?
Embryology is the study of embryos and how life starts from a single cell. In simple words, it is the science of understanding how babies begin to develop. In today's world, many couples face problems in having children. This is where IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) and other fertility treatments help. Embryologists play an important role in these treatments. They handle eggs, sperm, and embryos in the lab and assist doctors in the process of fertility treatment.
With more people choosing IVF, the demand for trained embryologists is growing. SEART helps students learn the skills needed to work in this field.
Courses Offered at SEART
SEART is offering admission in the following programs:
1. B.Sc. in Clinical Embryology
This is a 3-year undergraduate course. It is for students who have passed Class 12 with Biology. This course gives a strong foundation in embryology and IVF techniques. Students learn basic subjects and gradually move on to clinical practices.
2. PG Diploma in Clinical Embryology
This is a postgraduate-level diploma course. It is ideal for students who have completed their graduation in life sciences, biotechnology, zoology, or related fields. It is also useful for medical graduates who want to enter the IVF field. The course focuses on practical training and lab work.
3. Certificate Courses in ART and IVF Techniques
These are short-term programs meant for lab technicians, IVF staff, or students who want to learn specific skills. The certificate courses focus on areas like semen analysis, egg handling, embryo culture, and cryopreservation.
4. Simulation-Based Training Program
This course allows students to practice IVF techniques on machines before handling real samples. It helps students become confident and accurate. Simulation training is important for those who want to avoid mistakes during actual lab work.
Who Can Apply?
SEART's courses are open to:
Students who have completed Class 12 with Biology (for B.Sc.)
Graduates from life sciences, biotechnology, zoology, or related fields
MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, or BDS graduates
Lab technicians working in fertility or diagnostic labs
Professionals in IVF clinics who want to upgrade their skills
SEART also welcomes international students who are looking for practical, industry-relevant education in embryology.
How SEART Helps Students
SEART not only offers classroom learning but also gives real lab experience. The institute has a fully equipped training lab that matches the environment of a working IVF clinic. Trainers at SEART are professionals who have years of experience in the IVF field.
Students are trained in basic and advanced techniques such as:
Sperm preparation
Semen analysis
Egg handling
Embryo culture
Micromanipulation (like ICSI)
Freezing and storage (cryopreservation)
In addition to training, SEART also provides support in job placement. The institute has strong connections with many IVF clinics across India. Students who finish their training at SEART are guided on how to apply for jobs, build a resume, and prepare for interviews.
How to Apply
Admissions at SEART are now open for all the above courses. Interested students can:
Visit the official website:
Fill out the online application form
Upload the required documents
Wait for the SEART team to get in touch for further steps
SEART also has a team of counselors who can help applicants choose the right course based on their background and career goals.
Final Words
Embryology is a growing career field with good job opportunities. More IVF centers are opening across India and the world, and they need trained professionals. SEART is offering the right kind of education and hands-on training for those who want to join this field.
If you are a student or a working professional looking for a new career path in medical science, this is a good time to join SEART. The institute is now accepting applications, and seats are limited.
Contact Information:
Email: ...
Phone: 9870109545
Website: embryologytraining/
Company :-The School Of Embryology And Assisted Reproductive Technology (Seart)
User :- Hitesh Kumar
Email :...
Phone :-09870109545
Mobile:- 09870109545Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment